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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab Man Who Questioned Minister Harpal Cheema Dies By Suicide After Being Humiliated In Panchayat

Punjab Man Who Questioned Minister Harpal Cheema Dies By Suicide After Being Humiliated In Panchayat

Singh’s village sarpanch and some other residents had asked him to apologise for questioning the minister. He allegedly consumed poison after facing pressure during a panchayat meeting.

Written By : Jagwinder Patial |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

A man identified as Gulzar Singh allegedly died by suicide after facing pressure from villagers in Punjab’s Sangrur district. Singh was the same person who had questioned state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the drug menace during one of the minister’s programmes.

According to allegations, Singh’s village sarpanch and some other residents had asked him to apologise for questioning the minister. He allegedly consumed poison after facing pressure during a panchayat meeting.

Singh was undergoing treatment at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana, where he died late at night.

Sangrur Police have now initiated action in the case and registered a case against some villagers. The incident has also raised questions over the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections.

Case Registered Under SC/ST Act, Four Arrested

Punjab Police have reportedly registered a case against villagers for allegedly abetting Singh’s suicide. Since Singh belonged to a Scheduled Caste, provisions of the SC/ST Act have also been invoked in the case.

According to the police, three to four people have been arrested so far. Meanwhile, Singh’s family has refused to allow his post-mortem examination.

Sangrur is Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district, and this is the second controversy to emerge from the district within a week.

Published at : 08 Sep 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sangrur Harpal Cheema PUNJAB
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