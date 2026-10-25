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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab: Man gunned down outside home after row over parked scooter

Punjab: Man gunned down outside home after row over parked scooter

Amritsar, Oct 24 (PTI): A 28-year-old man was shot dead outside his house following an altercation over a parked scooter, police said on Saturda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Amritsar, Oct 24 (PTI): A 28-year-old man was shot dead outside his house following an altercation over a parked scooter, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and the dispute arose over the need to move a parked Activa scooter, police added.

The victim, identified as Amit Sabharwal, a marketing professional, was allegedly killed by the accused, who was repeatedly honking his car horn, urging Amit to move the scooter.

This led to a heated argument during which the accused allegedly fired six shots at Amit from point-blank range before fleeing the scene.

Police said the incident took place in the Anand Avenue locality on Chabhal Road. Both Amit and the accused lived in the neighbourhood.

An FIR was filed based on a complaint from Sunil Sabharwal, the father of the deceased.

The police stated that the accused fired six bullets, four of which struck Amit in the head and abdomen, critically injuring him. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have lodged an FIR charging three individuals with murder and are working to apprehend them, dispatching multiple teams to locate the suspects.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to verify the sequence of events.

Subsequently, opposition parties criticised the AAP government, alleging a breakdown in law and order.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the Punjab government over the incident and demanded swift action to ensure public security and safety. PTI JMS SUN MPL

MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 25 October 2026
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