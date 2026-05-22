Punjab Man Arrested For Installing CCTV On Highway To Send Indian Army Movement To Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CCTV camera used for alleged cross-border military surveillance.

Suspect arrested for transmitting Indian Army movements footage.

Recent busts reveal sophisticated tech-aided spying networks.

Drug trafficking linked to one alleged spy module.

A seemingly ordinary CCTV camera installed along a highway in Punjab has emerged as the centre of a major espionage investigation, with police alleging that live footage of Indian military movements was being transmitted to handlers linked to Pakistan. Punjab Police arrested Baljit Singh, a resident of Pathankot district, accusing him of conducting surveillance on Indian Army and paramilitary convoys travelling along the strategically important Pathankot–Jammu corridor.

Investigators believe the case reflects a growing pattern of low-cost but technologically sophisticated spying operations involving internet-enabled surveillance equipment positioned near defence routes and installations.

CCTV Camera Allegedly Used for Cross-Border Surveillance

According to police, Baljit Singh allegedly installed an internet-based CCTV camera at a roadside shop near a bridge on National Highway-44, a route frequently used by defence personnel and military convoys. Authorities claim the device was deliberately positioned to capture real-time troop movement footage, which was then allegedly transmitted across the border to Pakistani handlers, as per reports.

Officials said the accused was believed to be receiving instructions from a contact based in Dubai. During the operation, investigators seized a CCTV unit and a WiFi router from his possession.

Police registered a case at Sujanpur police station against four individuals, Baljit Singh, Vikramjit Singh alias Vikka, Balwinder Singh alias Vicky, and Taranpreet Singh alias Tannu, accusing them of involvement in anti-national and criminal activities.

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Earlier ISI-Linked Spy Modules Also Busted

The latest case comes shortly after Punjab Police dismantled two separate espionage networks last month, both allegedly linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Investigators said those modules used advanced China-made solar-powered CCTV systems capable of transmitting live feeds from sensitive military areas.

In Jalandhar, the Counter Intelligence Wing arrested Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Sukha, and recovered a CCTV camera, a solar plate, and a 4G-enabled USB device.

Meanwhile, in Kapurthala, police arrested Sona and Sandeep Singh, allegedly linked to foreign handlers.

Investigators seized four mobile phones, SIM-based CCTV equipment, and WiFi devices during the operation.

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Police Describe Sophisticated Surveillance Strategy

Gaurav Yadav said the modules were strategically placing SIM-based and solar-powered cameras near defence establishments to relay live footage to Pakistan using mobile applications.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Simratpal Singh Dhindsa stated that the arrest of Sukha led to the recovery of surveillance equipment including a solar plate and SIM card.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said intelligence regarding suspicious monitoring activity near an Army Cantonment prompted a raid in Kapurthala’s Model Town area.

According to investigators, the accused had rented a shop and installed a SIM-enabled camera on a nearby electric pole to monitor military activity in the area.

Drug Trafficking Angle Also Emerges

Police further alleged that one of the accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sonu, was also involved in narcotics smuggling operations connected to the same Pakistani network.

Investigators claimed he received Rs 50,000 for distributing one kilogram of heroin that had allegedly been delivered across the border using drones.