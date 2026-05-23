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HomeNewsIndiaPunjab launches drive to remove stray dogs from public places; CM says will adhere to SC order

Punjab launches drive to remove stray dogs from public places; CM says will adhere to SC order

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI): The Punjab government on Friday launched a campaign to remove stray dogs from public spaces, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that the state will follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spiri.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 May 2026 01:05 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI): The Punjab government on Friday launched a campaign to remove stray dogs from public spaces, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that the state will follow the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit.

"The Punjab government will strictly follow, in letter and spirit, the Supreme Court order given on May 19, 2026. As per the SC orders, we will remove stray dogs from all high footfall public spaces so that children, senior citizens and families can move freely without fearing for their safety," Mann said in a post on X on Friday.

"We will create and maintain an adequate number of dog shelters where they can be cared for properly," Mann wrote, promising legally-permissible measures including euthanasia in cases involving rabid, incurably ill or demonstrably dangerous and aggressive dogs, which may pose a threat to human life and safety, He said the measures will be taken strictly in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the ABC (Animal Birth Control) Rules.

According to an official statement, Mann said the Punjab government will implement the Supreme Court's directions on stray dogs in letter and spirit, ensuring both public safety and humane care for animals.

He reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment towards protecting human lives and animal welfare.

He said the government is committed to addressing the issue in a humane and legally-compliant manner while simultaneously safeguarding public safety.

"Issues concerning public safety and matters of immense importance to the masses are always accorded the highest priority by the Punjab government," he said.

The Supreme Court, in a significant verdict, allowed euthanasia of rabid, incurably ill, dangerous and aggressive dogs to curb the threat to human lives, saying the right to live with dignity encompasses the right to move freely without the threat of harm from canines.

The top court ruled that when safety and lives of human beings are weighed against the interests and welfare of sentient beings, the constitutional balance must necessarily and unequivocally tilt in favour of the preservation and protection of human life. PTI SUN ARB ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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