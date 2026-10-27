Punjab-Haryana High Court Fines Punjab Government Rs 1 Lakh Over Pending DA Arrears

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Punjab government for failing to comply with its orders concerning the payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) and arrears to government employees and pensioners.

Expressing displeasure over the non-compliance, the High Court noted that its directions had not been implemented and the dues remained unpaid.

The court has directed the Punjab chief secretary to appear in person at the next hearing, scheduled for November 3.

(This news is being updated)