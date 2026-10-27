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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab-Haryana High Court Fines Punjab Government Rs 1 Lakh Over Pending DA Arrears

Punjab-Haryana High Court Fines Punjab Government Rs 1 Lakh Over Pending DA Arrears

Expressing displeasure over the non-compliance, the High Court noted that its directions had not been implemented and the dues remained unpaid.

Written By : Sachin Kumar |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 01:51 PM (IST)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Punjab government for failing to comply with its orders concerning the payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) and arrears to government employees and pensioners.

Expressing displeasure over the non-compliance, the High Court noted that its directions had not been implemented and the dues remained unpaid.

The court has directed the Punjab chief secretary to appear in person at the next hearing, scheduled for November 3.

(This news is being updated)

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab High Court Punjab News
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