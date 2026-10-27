Explorer
Punjab-Haryana High Court Fines Punjab Government Rs 1 Lakh Over Pending DA Arrears
Expressing displeasure over the non-compliance, the High Court noted that its directions had not been implemented and the dues remained unpaid.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Punjab government for failing to comply with its orders concerning the payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) and arrears to government employees and pensioners.
Expressing displeasure over the non-compliance, the High Court noted that its directions had not been implemented and the dues remained unpaid.
The court has directed the Punjab chief secretary to appear in person at the next hearing, scheduled for November 3.
(This news is being updated)
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Supreme Court Defers Hearing On Pleas Challenging CEC Gyanesh Kumar, SIR
India
Vande Mataram Status Row: Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Response On Plea To Transfer PIL
India
Kerala HC Allows Couple To Hand Over Baby With Skeletal Dysplasia To Child Welfare Committee
India
Mamata Banerjee May Join INDIA Bloc’s Nov 1 Rally In Delhi, Kamal Haasan, Jaya Bachchan In Cards
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion