Punjab Govt Milk Plant In Ludhiana Hit By Boiler Blast; 1 Killed, 5 Hurt

HomeNewsIndiaPunjab Govt Milk Plant In Ludhiana Hit By Boiler Blast; 1 Killed, 5 Hurt

A boiler explosion at the Verka milk plant in Ludhiana killed one worker, Kunal Jain, and injured five others during repair work.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
A fatal boiler explosion at the Verka milk plant on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road late Wednesday night claimed the life of one worker and injured five others, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred during repair work in the boiler section of the air heater at the government-owned Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (MILKFED) facility.

Verka Milk Plant Explosion In Ludhiana 

The deceased, 43-year-old Kunal Jain, was in charge of the air heater section. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where he later succumbed. Jain, a resident of Haqiqat Nagar in Haibowal, is survived by his wife—also employed at the plant on contract—and two children. Reports indicate that he had been attending a birthday celebration when he received an urgent call to inspect the boiler.

The injured workers—Ajit Singh, Puneet Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Davinder Singh Lalton, and Gurtej Singh, all from Ludhiana—are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the blast, as per Hindu. Sub Inspector Aditya Sharma, Station House Officer of Sarabha Nagar police station, said six workers were present at the site at the time of the explosion, which appears to have originated in the boiler section.

Officials are also probing why the plant was operational on Vishwakarma Day (October 22), a day when most industrial units typically remain closed. The incident has sparked concerns over workplace safety protocols and emergency response measures at industrial facilities in the region.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
