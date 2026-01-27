Goldy Brar’s Parents Arrested In Punjab In 2024 Ransom, Death Threat Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjab authorities on Monday confirmed the detention of the parents of notorious gangster Goldy Brar in connection with an extortion and criminal intimidation case registered in Sri Muktsar Sahib district. The development has drawn attention due to Brar’s alleged role in several high-profile crimes, including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Arrest Linked To December FIR In Sri Muktsar Sahib

Police officials said Shamsher Singh, son of Gurbaksh Singh, and his wife Preetpal Kaur, residents of Adesh Nagar on Kotkapura Road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, were taken into custody following an FIR registered on December 3, 2024, as reported by India Today. The case was lodged at Police Station Sadar, Sri Muktsar Sahib, under Sections 308(4), 351(1), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The FIR was based on a complaint submitted by a villager from Udekaran, who alleged that he had been subjected to repeated threats and a ransom demand from an unknown caller. Police said investigations are ongoing and all aspects of the case are being examined, including the alleged links between the accused and the threats received by the complainant.

Background: Who Is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, a Punjab native, is widely known as an alleged key conspirator in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district, a killing that sparked nationwide outrage.

Investigative agencies have claimed that Brar worked in coordination with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and that the murder was carried out as retaliation for the killing of Youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera. Brar later publicly claimed responsibility for Moosewala’s murder through a social media post.

After leaving India in 2017 on a student visa, Brar is believed to have settled in Canada, from where he allegedly continued to run extortion and contract killing networks. In May 2023, Canadian authorities reportedly named him among their top 25 wanted individuals. He has also been linked to the murder of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar, also known as Pehalwan, reported Republic.

Complaint Details: Threat Calls & Ransom Demand

According to the complaint, the victim, a long-serving employee of the Education Department, received a WhatsApp call from an international number on November 27, 2024, between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Bambiha Group and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

The complainant stated that the caller threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid, while also demonstrating knowledge of their personal details and residence. Multiple similar calls were allegedly made the same day, leaving the family in fear.

On December 3, while traveling from Udekaran to his workplace, the complainant again received a call from the same foreign number but did not answer. Later that day, he approached the police along with his brother, seeking strict legal action.