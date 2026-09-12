Punjab Gangster Amrit Dalam Extradited From Europe After 6-Month Hunt, Wanted In 21 Cases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Facing 21 criminal cases, Dalam awaits Hoshiarpur murder proceedings.

Punjab Police has secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam from Moldova in a major operation targeting transnational organised crime. The accused, described as a key operative of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, faces 21 criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Dalam was brought back to India on September 11 after being detained in Moldova, marking what Punjab Police described as its first successful extradition from a European country.

Six-Month Hunt

According to police, Dalam fled India in October 2024 using a forged passport. His subsequent movements triggered an international manhunt that continued for six months under the codename Operation Eastern Reach.

A four-member Punjab Police team took custody of the accused in Moldova and brought him back to India following coordination with central agencies and international partners.

The Punjab Police DGP described the extradition as a significant achievement in the state's efforts against organised crime. He said, "This is the first-ever extradition secured by Punjab Police from a European country, marking a significant milestone in our fight against organised crime."

The DGP also outlined the extensive coordination behind the operation. "The success of Operation Eastern Reach, a six-month intelligence-led international manhunt, was made possible through sustained surveillance and close coordination of AGTF Punjab & OFTEC Punjab with central agencies and international partners," he said.

First-ever extradition from Europe secured by Punjab Police



In a major breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police with the assistance of central agencies has secured the extradition of fugitive criminal Amritpal Singh @ Amrit Dalam, a key operative of the… pic.twitter.com/Sr8rhVv1Xv — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 12, 2026

AGTF Led Operation

Bikramjit Singh Brar, Superintendent of Police with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), said the operation formed part of the wider campaign launched by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav against gangsters and murder cases.

According to Brar, the operation involved several agencies and was eventually placed under central management by senior officers.

He said, "It was a six-month-long operation that was later centrally managed by AGTF Chief Shri Pramod Mann and OFTACK Chief Shri Ashish Chaudhary, along with the IG."

Brar said Dalam had remained wanted since 2024 before being located in Moldova and returned to India. He also highlighted the significance of the extradition for Punjab Police.

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Hoshiarpur Case Awaits

Following Dalam's return, a Hoshiarpur police team, including DSP-rank officers, arrived to take up proceedings related to the double murder case in which he is wanted.

The accused faces a total of 21 criminal cases, with the allegations spanning serious violent crimes as well as cases registered under laws relating to terrorism, illegal arms and narcotics.

His return to India allows Punjab Police to proceed with the cases pending against him and marks the culmination of the international effort to trace and secure his custody.

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Agencies Join Efforts

Punjab Police acknowledged the assistance provided by authorities in Moldova and Azerbaijan, along with the Interpol and Police Coordination Unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (IPCU-CBI).

The state police also thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and other central agencies involved in the extradition process.

The operation highlights the importance of coordination between state police, central agencies and foreign authorities when accused persons flee India and attempt to evade legal proceedings from overseas.

Punjab Police said it would continue efforts to track down fugitives irrespective of where they attempt to hide and ensure that they are brought back to face legal proceedings in India.