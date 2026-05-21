Punjab fuel pump owners claim inventory crisis, asks chief secretary to ensure supply

Chandigarh, May 20 (PTI): Fuel pump owners in Punjab have written to the chief secretary, seeking his intervention to address the "serious fuel inventory replenishment crisis" prevailing at retail outlets across the state.

They pointed out that despite maintaining sufficient advance funds in their respective accounts, fuel supplies are continuously being delayed and disrupted, causing acute operational difficulties and inventory shortages at several retail outlets across the state.

Petrol Pump Dealers Association (PPDA) chairman Ashok Sachdeva said they have written to the chief secretary for his intervention in resolving their issues.

In a letter, PPDA president Paramjit Singh sought to draw urgent attention towards the "increasingly serious fuel inventory replenishment crisis" presently prevailing at retail outlets of public sector oil marketing companies across Punjab, leaving petrol pumps -- mostly the outlets of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) -- dry.

Singh said that while Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has been managing the situation better and has fewer dry-outs, dealers of HPCL and BPCL are witnessing operational stress and delayed replenishments daily.

"The situation in HPCL has become particularly alarming, with prolonged dry-outs and severe supply inconsistencies being reported from multiple districts across Punjab, more in the rural areas," he claimed in the representation.

He further stated that dealers are being compelled to uplift premium-grade fuels before the regular Motor Spirit/High Speed Diesel indents for execution of supplies.

"While HPCL is aggressively pushing 'POWER' petrol as part of the indent execution process, dealers of IOCL and BPCL are also, to some extent, being told to uplift premium products simultaneously. Such practices are imposing additional and avoidable financial burdens upon dealers who are already operating under strained liquidity conditions amidst disrupted replenishment cycles," he claimed.

The PPDA stated that prior to February, it was a normal operational practice for oil depots to function even on holidays, including Sundays, to clear pending indents and maintain smooth supply lines.

"However, contrary to the demands of the present situation, several depots have curtailed holiday operations and reduced effective working hours, thereby severely affecting replenishment cycles and aggravating supply instability across Punjab," he claimed.

"As a consequence, retail outlets are frequently running dry, creating panic and apprehension among consumers, especially farmers, regarding fuel availability. This has resulted in unusual rushes and long queues at outlets where inventories are still available, thereby disturbing public convenience and supply equilibrium," he stated.

Considering that petroleum products constitute essential commodities directly impacting public mobility, emergency services, agriculture, transportation, trade, and overall economic activity, there remains absolutely no scope for disruption or administrative complacency in ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability, he noted.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, he asked the chief secretary to take immediate cognisance of the prevailing situation and issue necessary directions to the oil marketing companies concerned to ensure regular, fair, and uninterrupted fuel supplies across Punjab so that normalcy may be restored at the earliest. PTI CHS RUK RUK

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