Punjab Floods: Red Alert In Ludhiana As Sutlej Embankment Weakens, 43 Dead Across State

Punjab is experiencing one of its worst flood disasters in decades as swollen rivers and relentless rainfall wreak havoc across the state. The Ludhiana district administration has issued an urgent alert after an embankment in the eastern region came under severe pressure from the surging Sutlej river.

Officials on Friday warned that villages including Sasrali, Boont, Rawat, Hawas, Seera, Boothgarh, Mangli Tanda, Dheri, Khawajke, Khassi Khurd, Mangli Kadar, Mattewara, Mangat, and Meharban could be at risk of flooding if the ‘bundh’ gives way.

Villages on High Alert

Residents have been advised to remain vigilant, move to upper floors where possible, and shift temporarily to safer shelters, particularly those in low-lying or single-storey homes. Relief centres have been established at Satsang Ghars on Rahon (Ghonsgarh), Chandigarh, and Tibba roads, as well as at Kailash Nagar, Khassi Kalan, Bhukhri, and Mattewara schools and mandis.

The administration has also urged families to safeguard critical documents in waterproof bags and prioritize the evacuation of children, elderly, and the sick. Helplines have been activated for public assistance — Flood Control Room: 0161-2433100, Emergency Helpline: 112.

“People’s cooperation is vital at this time. Protecting lives remains our top priority,” the administration said in its advisory.

Death Toll Rises, Crops Devastated

The floods have already claimed 43 lives across Punjab and ravaged standing crops over 1.71 lakh hectares, dealing a massive blow to the agrarian state. Nearly 1,902 villages in 23 districts are inundated, impacting more than 3.84 lakh people. Over 20,900 residents have been evacuated so far.

#WATCH | Fazilka, Punjab: Hari Chand, a farmer, says, "Ever since the Satluj water has entered our village Dandi Qadim, paddy crop across 1300-1400 acres has been destroyed. I urge the government and administration to ensure that we are compensated for the fodder crop that has… pic.twitter.com/TC7YMOy5rA — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

The highest casualties have been reported from Hoshiarpur (7), followed by Pathankot (6), Amritsar and Barnala (5 each), Ludhiana and Bathinda (4 each). Several districts including Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Gurdaspur remain among the worst hit.

Shivraj Singh Visited The Affected Areas

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who inspected flood-hit areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Kapurthala, described the situation as “jal pralai” (deluge). He assured farmers that the Centre stands firmly with them, confirming that two central teams are assessing the damage.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria also submitted a detailed report highlighting the destruction of life, property, and infrastructure. Meanwhile, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal visited Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala, urging the Centre to provide immediate support.

#WATCH | Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits and inspects the flood-affected areas in Gurdaspur, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/tGa34PjEE6 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the appointment of one gazetted officer per village in flood-affected regions to ensure direct communication between residents and the administration. “This will help people share their problems and get prompt solutions,” Mann said.

Rising Water Levels, Border Embankments Breached

The crisis has intensified as the Bhakra dam approaches its peak capacity of 1,680 feet, forcing the release of nearly 85,000 cusecs of water. Authorities in Rupnagar and Patiala have urged residents in low-lying areas along the Sutlej and Ghaggar rivers to move to safer locations.

#WATCH | Ferozepur, Punjab: Several kilometers of fencing on the India-Pakistan border submerged, as flood water coming from Pakistan crossed the International Border and damaged the embankment on the Indian side. pic.twitter.com/90ia1wlw4M — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

In Ferozepur, villagers are working round the clock to reinforce the Araji Advance embankment near the India-Pakistan border using trolleys of soil. Several kilometers of BSF fencing remain submerged, with floodwaters crossing into both sides of the border.

Relief Efforts and Voices from the Ground

The NDRF, SDRF, and the Army are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations. In Amritsar’s Sultan Mahal village, Punjab Police deployed drones to deliver essential supplies. Relief camps in Bareke (Ferozepur) and Fazilka are sheltering displaced families, providing food, mattresses, and 24-hour medical support.

#WATCH | Punjab | NDRF teams continue to provide relief materials to the people living in the flood-affected areas of the Fazilka District. pic.twitter.com/JMTato5MWE — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2025

Locals, though devastated by the loss of crops and homes, have expressed gratitude for the assistance. “We prayed a lot and God sent help through you all. We will remember this support for the rest of our lives,” said a flood victim in Fazilka.

Punjab’s farmers, however, remain anxious, with thousands of acres of paddy washed away. Many are appealing for urgent compensation and debt relief, fearing long-term economic distress.