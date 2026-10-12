Punjab Final Voter List Released After SIR, Over 13.6 Lakh Names Deleted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Polling stations increased; citizens can still register online/offline.

Punjab’s final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has been released, with 7,97,263 new voters added and 13,60,316 names removed. The revised list covers all 117 Assembly constituencies in the state. Punjab’s electorate has declined from 2,14,61,043 when the revision process began in June 2026 to approximately 2,01,00,727 in the final roll. Eligible residents whose names are missing can still apply for inclusion through the ECI Net app or by submitting Form 6 offline to their Booth Level Officer (BLO).

SIR Began In June

The Election Commission of India initiated the SIR process in Punjab on June 25, 2026, following its notification dated May 14, 2026. Punjab was included in the third phase of the electoral roll revision exercise.

The state had 2,14,61,043 registered voters as of June 2026. Of the 35,49,036 voters issued notices during the exercise, 86,038 were declared ineligible following detailed scrutiny and the issuance of speaking orders.

The draft electoral roll contained 1,93,94,435 voters. The final list subsequently recorded 2,01,00,727 electors, representing an increase of 3.64 per cent over the draft roll.

The revision involved examining voter records and determining eligibility, while allowing eligible citizens to seek inclusion in the electoral roll.

Men Outnumber Women

The final electoral roll lists 1,03,76,026 male voters, 97,24,195 female voters and 506 third-gender voters.

To improve access to polling facilities, polling stations across Punjab were rationalised. Their number increased from 24,453 to 25,332, providing additional polling locations for voters across the state.

The revised arrangements are intended to make voting more accessible to electors in Punjab’s 117 Assembly constituencies.

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How To Register

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged eligible residents who remain excluded from the final electoral roll, as well as those seeking first-time registration, to apply for inclusion.

Applications can be submitted online through the ECI Net app or offline by completing Form 6 and submitting it to the relevant Booth Level Officer.

The facility allows eligible citizens to seek enrolment even after publication of the final electoral roll. Voters are encouraged to check their registration status and complete the required application process if their names are missing.

The release of the final list marks the latest stage in Punjab’s 2026 electoral roll revision exercise.

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