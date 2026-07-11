Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sukhjinder Randhawa demanded a forceful leader, criticizing 'compromised' individuals.

State President Warring strongly countered, rejecting 'compromised' leaders in party.

AICC in-charge Baghel agreed on strong leadership, upheld Warring's post.

The Congress' internal divisions in Punjab intensified on Saturday after senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said the party needed "a leader who speaks forcefully" and "not a compromising leader", sharpening the ongoing leadership tussle within the state unit.

Randhawa made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a meeting between AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and leaders close to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Channi stood beside Randhawa during the interaction, nodding but not speaking.

Warring Hits Back At Randhawa's Remarks

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, whose continuation as state unit chief has triggered the latest round of infighting, responded strongly.

"Who is compromised? Has he taken any names? If not, why are you people pointing it at me? Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is absolutely right: If anyone is compromised, they cannot stay with us," Warring said.

VIDEO | Chandigarh: Interacting with the media after meeting Congress Punjab incharge Bhupesh Baghel, senior party leader Sukhjinder Randhawa, says, "We don't want a compromised leader."#PunjabNews #Congress #PunjabPolitics



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/n19jufoKV8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

"We do not need any sleeper cell or compromised leader in our party," he further told PTI.

VIDEO | Chandigarh: Reacting to Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s ‘We don’t need a compromised leader’ remarks, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) says, "Who is compromised? Has he taken any names? If not, why are you people pointing it… pic.twitter.com/HFbsdzAocM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2026

Warring added that several leaders had faced allegations of meeting BJP leaders and the "jhaadu party", referring to Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and its election symbol.

"Whatever issues exist between me and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, we will sort them out soon," he said.

Randhawa Says Focus Was On Strengthening The Party

Randhawa did not directly name Warring in his remarks.

He said the discussions centred on strengthening the party and addressing concerns raised by grassroots workers over reviving the Congress in Punjab.

He also said that "it was also mentioned that sometimes decisions in the party have to be taken back".

Baghel Backs Stand Against 'Compromised' Leaders

Responding to the controversy, Bhupesh Baghel said he agreed with the principle behind Randhawa's remarks.

"Yes, I agree that any leader who is compromised will not work. If any leader will be compromised by BJP, it will not work. It is my responsibility that I won't let it happen," he said.

Baghel Says Meeting Was Informal, Denies CM Face Speculation

The exchange came after an 80-minute meeting Baghel held with Channi and leaders considered close to him, including Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, at senior Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh's residence in Chandigarh. Warring was not present.

Baghel described the interaction as an informal meeting.

"Rana Gurjit called me, so I went to meet him... When you stay like family, there are many talks that happen, which is not disclosed publicly," he told PTI.

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He also dismissed speculation that Channi could be projected as the Congress' chief ministerial face for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

"This is false. There is no such talk happened. We only want Congress to form government," Baghel said.

Channi had briefly served as Punjab chief minister before the 2022 Assembly elections, which the Congress lost after Capt Amarinder Singh was removed from the post in an intra-party leadership change.

Bajwa Says Concerns Will Be Conveyed To High Command

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa described the meeting as the outcome of a long-standing demand from party workers.

"Baghel ji listened to everyone patiently for over two hours and assured us that he will convey everything word-for-word to the high command. He also promised that any misgivings or outstanding issues will be resolved," Bajwa told PTI.

Leadership Row Continues Ahead Of 2027 Polls

The latest round of infighting follows the Congress high command's July 1 decision to retain Warring as Punjab Congress president while appointing Channi as chairperson of the party's campaign committee.

Reportedly unhappy over not being named state president, Channi skipped several meetings held by Baghel with party leaders and office-bearers after the latter arrived in Punjab on July 6 for a five-day visit. Several leaders close to Channi also stayed away.

Throughout the week, Baghel ruled out any leadership change.

"Once the high command takes a decision, it does not change. Koi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya, ki baar-baar nirnay badla jayega? (Is it come child's play that we would keep changing things)," he said on July 9.

Baghel also defended Warring's continuation as state chief, citing his organisational work and the Congress' performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the party won seven of Punjab's 13 parliamentary seats.

Channi has maintained that he remains committed to the Congress and continues to say Rahul Gandhi is his leader, while refraining from commenting on the rebellion by leaders backing him.

Punjab is scheduled to go to Assembly elections in early 2027. The Aam Aadmi Party, which defeated the Congress by a landslide in 2022, is seeking to retain power.

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