Punjab Congress Crisis: Raja Warring Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Change Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarinder Warring met Rahul Gandhi after resigning Punjab Congress chief.

High command replaced Warring due to ongoing internal state differences.

Vijay Singla emerges prominent contender to lead Punjab Congress unit.

Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid continuing uncertainty over the leadership of the party's Punjab unit.

The meeting comes shortly after Warring stepped down as Punjab Congress chief and changed his X bio to “Former PPCC President”. Congress sources have said he was informed that the party high command had decided to replace him after months of internal differences within the state unit.

According to sources, discussions during Warring's meeting with Rahul Gandhi focused on the situation in Punjab and the next steps for the state Congress. Warring is also understood to have shared feedback on the prevailing political and organisational situation.

Who Could Replace Raja Warring?

The Congress has not yet formally announced Warring's successor. However, former Sangrur MP and AICC joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a prominent contender for the post, according to reports.

Other names have also been discussed within the party, including Pargat Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The final decision is expected to be taken by the Congress high command after consultations with senior leaders.

The leadership change follows months of factional differences in the Punjab Congress. A section of leaders led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had opposed Warring's continuation as state unit chief and sought a change in leadership.

Internal Rift Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

The Congress had retained Warring as state president in July, while also assigning Channi a key role in the party's election preparations. However, differences within the state unit continued, with leaders from rival camps at times staying away from programmes led by Warring.

The high command later sought organisational feedback through Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot. Reports said Pilot held consultations with state leaders before submitting his assessment to the party leadership on the proposed change.

Warring had headed the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee since April 2022, when he succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu. His exit comes months before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the Congress now preparing to announce a new state unit chief.