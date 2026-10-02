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English NewsNewsIndiaPunjab Congress Crisis: Raja Warring Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Change Buzz

Punjab Congress Crisis: Raja Warring Meets Rahul Gandhi Amid Leadership Change Buzz

Sources said his meeting with Rahul Gandhi focused on the situation in Punjab, the next organisational steps and feedback from the state.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amarinder Warring met Rahul Gandhi after resigning Punjab Congress chief.
  • High command replaced Warring due to ongoing internal state differences.
  • Vijay Singla emerges prominent contender to lead Punjab Congress unit.

Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid continuing uncertainty over the leadership of the party's Punjab unit.

The meeting comes shortly after Warring stepped down as Punjab Congress chief and changed his X bio to “Former PPCC President”. Congress sources have said he was informed that the party high command had decided to replace him after months of internal differences within the state unit.

According to sources, discussions during Warring's meeting with Rahul Gandhi focused on the situation in Punjab and the next steps for the state Congress. Warring is also understood to have shared feedback on the prevailing political and organisational situation.

Who Could Replace Raja Warring?

The Congress has not yet formally announced Warring's successor. However, former Sangrur MP and AICC joint treasurer Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a prominent contender for the post, according to reports.

Other names have also been discussed within the party, including Pargat Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla. The final decision is expected to be taken by the Congress high command after consultations with senior leaders.

The leadership change follows months of factional differences in the Punjab Congress. A section of leaders led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had opposed Warring's continuation as state unit chief and sought a change in leadership.

Internal Rift Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Polls

The Congress had retained Warring as state president in July, while also assigning Channi a key role in the party's election preparations. However, differences within the state unit continued, with leaders from rival camps at times staying away from programmes led by Warring.

The high command later sought organisational feedback through Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot. Reports said Pilot held consultations with state leaders before submitting his assessment to the party leadership on the proposed change.

Warring had headed the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee since April 2022, when he succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu. His exit comes months before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the Congress now preparing to announce a new state unit chief.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Amarinder Singh Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi?

The discussions focused on the situation in Punjab and the next steps for the state Congress. Warring also shared feedback on the prevailing political and organisational situation.

What is the current status of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in the Punjab Congress?

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has stepped down as Punjab Congress chief. He changed his X bio to

Who are the potential candidates to succeed Raja Warring?

Former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla has emerged as a prominent contender. Other names discussed include Pargat Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

What led to the change in leadership for the Punjab Congress?

The leadership change follows months of factional differences within the state unit. A section of leaders, led by former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, had opposed Warring's continuation.

When did Amarinder Singh Raja Warring become the PPCC President?

Warring had headed the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee since April 2022, when he succeeded Navjot Singh Sidhu. His exit comes months before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 02 Oct 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB CONGRESS Punjab Elections 2027 Amrinder Singh Raja Warrring
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