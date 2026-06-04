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HomeNewsIndiaPunjab CM okays Welcome Gate at Shambhu border, Heritage Street in Sri Anandpur Sahib

Punjab CM okays Welcome Gate at Shambhu border, Heritage Street in Sri Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting regarding the two projects, aimed at strengthening state's cultural identity and showcasing its rich heritage to the worl.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:23 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a meeting regarding the two projects, aimed at strengthening state's cultural identity and showcasing its rich heritage to the world.

Chairing a meeting of the tourism and cultural affairs department, Mann approved the construction of a grand Welcome Gate at the Shambhu border, designed to celebrate Punjab's 'Panj-ab' identity and architectural legacy, while also clearing the revised Heritage Street project at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The Heritage Street will connect Quilla Sri Anandgarh Sahib, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib and other historic Gurdwaras, according to an official release.

"The proposed Heritage Street at Sri Anandpur Sahib will begin from the roundabout near Quilla Anandgarh Sahib and extend to Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Park, Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib. The project has been conceived to further strengthen the spiritual and heritage experience for devotees and visitors," Mann said.

He further stated that all necessary approvals would be secured from the concerned authorities to ensure smooth execution of the project.

"The design will be duly approved by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and other competent authorities. A high-powered committee will also be constituted to oversee the smooth and hassle-free implementation and execution of the project," he added.

Further, the Welcome Gate, as per the statement, will be constructed on the four-lane NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

"The structure will span the central median and flank the service roads, creating a striking visual identity at the gateway to Punjab. Designed as a monumental tribute to Punjab's cultural heritage and traditional architectural language, it will incorporate detailed craftsmanship that reflects the soul of the state," the CM stated.

"The gate will feature stone cladding, intricate 'jali' patterns, Phulkari-inspired artwork and several other elements reflecting Punjab's rich artistic traditions. The design concept honours the etymology of 'Panj-ab', meaning the land of five waters, and this idea has been architecturally represented through a rhythm of fives, with five domes on each side of the gateway symbolising the unity of the state's five rivers," he added. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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