If Bhagat Singh Had Become PM, India's Situation Would've Been Different: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala on the occasion of Shaheedi Diwas. He also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 24.99 crore Hussainiwala Heritage Complex.

The Chief Minister honoured the families of the martyrs and reiterated his government’s commitment to preserving their legacy and building a “Rangla Punjab” rooted in their ideals.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said the day was not just about remembrance but about carrying forward the fearless ideals of the revolutionaries. “Today is not merely to remember their sacrifice, but to to carry forward their fearless ideals and unwavering stand against injustice,” he said.

He added that the nation must draw inspiration from their courage and dedication, especially among the youth.

‘True Martyrs Not Honoured Enough’

The Chief Minister criticised what he called misplaced political priorities, alleging that many leaders have focused on self-promotion rather than honouring national heroes.

“Selfish leaders have built stadiums in their own names while alive, but have done little to honour martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,” Mann said.

He further remarked, “These revolutionaries sacrificed their lives at a young age, yet others later occupied positions of power and took credit for the freedom they did not fight for.”

What CM Mann Said On Independence, Bharat Ratna Debate

Reflecting on India’s independence, the Punjab CM highlighted the immense sacrifices made during Partition. “No one could have imagined how costly our independence would be, with around a million people losing their lives during Partition and millions forced to migrate,” he said.

He also questioned why the country’s highest civilian honour has not been conferred on the martyrs, stating that such omissions undermine their contribution.

“Some thankless leaders now claim that India got true independence only in 2014, which is a grave insult to our martyrs,” he said, adding, “It is shocking that some even describe Shaheed Bhagat Singh merely as a ‘social worker’ and not a martyr. Who are these people to give such certificates?”

Youth, Leadership And Political Vision

CM Mann stressed the need for youth-led leadership, suggesting that India’s trajectory might have been different had young revolutionaries been at the helm early on.

“If Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh had become the Prime Minister after the first elections of 1952, the entire map of the country would have been different. Today, a 35-year-old youth has become Prime Minister in Nepal. If leadership had been handed to youth here as well, India would have been number one in the world,” he said.

He urged citizens to move beyond symbolic gestures. “People remember Shaheed Bhagat Singh only on his birth or martyrdom anniversary, but he belongs to all of us, not just one family.”

“If we follow his ideals, no one can stop Punjab from becoming prosperous again,” he added.

CM Announces Rs 24.99 Crore Heritage Complex

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Hussainiwala Heritage Complex, aimed at preserving the legacy of the martyrs and boosting tourism.

"This ₹24.99 crore project is a humble effort to honour our great martyrs and preserve their legacy for future generations," CM Mann said.

The project will include a grand entrance gate, a dedicated corridor showcasing the lives of the martyrs, wall art, landscaped parks, a 3D mapping show, a musical fountain, and public amenities such as solar power facilities and clean drinking water systems.

Sacred Legacy of Hussainiwala

Hussainiwala holds historical significance as the cremation site of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

“This sacred land of Hussainiwala continues to inspire generations for selfless service to the nation,” CM Mann said, adding that the government remains committed to realising the vision of the martyrs.

He concluded by urging people, especially the youth, to draw strength from their sacrifices and contribute towards building a progressive and prosperous India.