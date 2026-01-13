Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday inaugurated the state’s first-ever Startup Punjab Conclave at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Kapurthala, marking a significant step toward positioning innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of the state’s economic future. The event underlined the government’s intent to move Punjab toward a resilient, startup-driven growth model.

Organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the conclave brought together more than 100 startups along with investors, incubators, industry experts, academic institutions, and policymakers. The gathering highlighted the rapid expansion of Punjab’s startup ecosystem and the growing interest in the state as an emerging hub for new-age enterprises.

Punjab Govt Push For A Strong Startup Ecosystem

The conclave served not only as a networking platform but also as a stage for policy support and financial encouragement. The state government used the occasion to distribute seed grants and incentives aimed at nurturing early-stage ventures and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth.

Addressing participants, Chief Minister Mann reiterated that the government stands firmly behind innovative ideas and assured entrepreneurs of full institutional support. He urged young people to rethink conventional career paths and focus on creating jobs rather than merely seeking employment. According to him, sustainable economic progress will come from encouraging enterprise and innovation across sectors.

‘Update and Create’ Vision For Youth-Led Growth

Emphasising a forward-looking approach, Mann introduced “Update and Create” as the guiding principle for Punjab’s youth. He stressed that adapting to changing technologies and continuously innovating are essential for long-term prosperity. The Chief Minister pointed out that Punjab’s future growth cannot rely solely on traditional employment models and must be powered by startups, creativity, and resilience.

The Startup Punjab Conclave 2026 has been positioned as a flagship initiative designed to accelerate this transformation. The event aims to provide startups with access to mentorship, capital, and policy support while showcasing Punjab’s potential to national and global stakeholders.

Global Inspiration and Local Opportunity

Drawing from his recent visit to Japan, Mann highlighted the importance of determination, discipline, and long-term vision in nation-building. He noted that countries progress when citizens are willing to go beyond basic requirements to achieve excellence, linking strong work ethics with sustained economic success.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the conclave would emerge as a global platform for Punjab’s startup ecosystem. He announced that over 15 incubators and five support organisations from across the state are presenting their initiatives at the event, offering startups access to guidance and infrastructure.

As part of the conclave, the government distributed incentive cheques to eight startups. Seven ventures received Rs 3 lakh each as seed funding, while one startup was granted Rs 1.20 lakh toward lease rental assistance, reinforcing the state’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at critical early stages.