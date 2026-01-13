Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Punjab’s Future Lies In Entrepreneurship, Not Job Hunting': CM Bhagwant At State's First Startup Conclave

'Punjab’s Future Lies In Entrepreneurship, Not Job Hunting': CM Bhagwant At State's First Startup Conclave

Punjab launches its first Startup Punjab Conclave at LPU, as CM Bhagwant Mann pushes innovation, seed funding and job creation to drive growth.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday inaugurated the state’s first-ever Startup Punjab Conclave at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Kapurthala, marking a significant step toward positioning innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of the state’s economic future. The event underlined the government’s intent to move Punjab toward a resilient, startup-driven growth model.

Organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the conclave brought together more than 100 startups along with investors, incubators, industry experts, academic institutions, and policymakers. The gathering highlighted the rapid expansion of Punjab’s startup ecosystem and the growing interest in the state as an emerging hub for new-age enterprises.

Punjab Govt Push For A Strong Startup Ecosystem

The conclave served not only as a networking platform but also as a stage for policy support and financial encouragement. The state government used the occasion to distribute seed grants and incentives aimed at nurturing early-stage ventures and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the youth.

Addressing participants, Chief Minister Mann reiterated that the government stands firmly behind innovative ideas and assured entrepreneurs of full institutional support. He urged young people to rethink conventional career paths and focus on creating jobs rather than merely seeking employment. According to him, sustainable economic progress will come from encouraging enterprise and innovation across sectors.

‘Update and Create’ Vision For Youth-Led Growth

Emphasising a forward-looking approach, Mann introduced “Update and Create” as the guiding principle for Punjab’s youth. He stressed that adapting to changing technologies and continuously innovating are essential for long-term prosperity. The Chief Minister pointed out that Punjab’s future growth cannot rely solely on traditional employment models and must be powered by startups, creativity, and resilience.

The Startup Punjab Conclave 2026 has been positioned as a flagship initiative designed to accelerate this transformation. The event aims to provide startups with access to mentorship, capital, and policy support while showcasing Punjab’s potential to national and global stakeholders.

Global Inspiration and Local Opportunity

Drawing from his recent visit to Japan, Mann highlighted the importance of determination, discipline, and long-term vision in nation-building. He noted that countries progress when citizens are willing to go beyond basic requirements to achieve excellence, linking strong work ethics with sustained economic success.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the conclave would emerge as a global platform for Punjab’s startup ecosystem. He announced that over 15 incubators and five support organisations from across the state are presenting their initiatives at the event, offering startups access to guidance and infrastructure.

As part of the conclave, the government distributed incentive cheques to eight startups. Seven ventures received Rs 3 lakh each as seed funding, while one startup was granted Rs 1.20 lakh toward lease rental assistance, reinforcing the state’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurs at critical early stages.

Related Video

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhagwant Mann PUNJAB
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
World
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Another Hindu Killed In Bangladesh; 28-Year-Old Samir Kumar Das Brutally Murdered, Autorickshaw Stolen
Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget