Punjab BJP targets AAP govt over 'failures', prepares chargesheet ahead of 2027 polls

Sangrur, Oct 16 (PTI): The Punjab BJP on Friday accused the AAP government of failing on multiple fronts and prepared a chargesheet against it over issues ranging from drug abuse to gangsterism at a meeting of its State Executive Committee to strategise for the Assembly polls due early next year.

Chaired by the BJP's state unit chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, the meeting also focused on strengthening the organisation, finalising its future political strategy and intensifying its campaign against the "failures of the AAP government".

Speaking to reporters, Dhillon said drug menace, gangsterism, corruption and deteriorating law and order in the state were making life difficult for ordinary citizens, traders, government employees and young people across the state.

Emphasising the need for a "double-engine" government in Punjab, Dhillon said that only the BJP could provide lasting solutions to the state's problems.

One of the key sessions focused on "Organisation and Future Plan" and was addressed by Dr Satish Poonia, the party's Punjab in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP.

During the session, State General Secretary (Organisation) Srinivasulu Mantri outlined plans to strengthen the party organisation, discussed upcoming programmes and presented the party's future strategy.

During a session on the "failures" of the Punjab government, former BJP state presidents Vijay Sampla, Avinash Rai Khanna and Shwait Malik criticised the AAP government, declaring it a failure on every front.

The meeting also reviewed the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra and discussed various aspects of the party's campaign against drugs.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak discussed the "chargesheet" prepared against the AAP government, while Sunil Jakhar, former Punjab BJP state president and former MP, shared details on matters related to the party's election manifesto.

The committee unanimously passed a resolution commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing 25 years of public service, first as the chief minister of Gujarat and subsequently as the country's prime minister.

During the inaugural session of the meeting, Union Minister Jitendra Singh initiated a discussion on Modi's 25-year journey in public service and moved a resolution expressing appreciation and gratitude.

Former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, former BJP State President Manoranjan Kalia, MLA and former State President Ashwani Sharma, and BJP National Vice-President Manpreet Singh Badal participated in the discussion.

The resolution was subsequently passed unanimously.

The day-long meeting covered organisational matters, issues of public concern and preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The meeting concluded with an address by Dhillon. PTI SUN RHL

RHL

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