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English NewsNewsIndia'Don't Let Ketan Become Just Another Case File': Pune Victim's Mother Appeals To PM Modi

'Don't Let Ketan Become Just Another Case File': Pune Victim's Mother Appeals To PM Modi

The mother of murdered Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking swift justice and the strictest punishment for those accused of killing her son.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)

Pune, Jul 14 (PTI) The mother of murdered Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice for her son, saying she was "not asking for sympathy or any special favour" but seeking the strictest punishment for those responsible for his killing.

In an emotional letter emailed to the prime minister, Rakhi Agarwal said she never imagined she would have to write seeking justice for her own son.

"Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child," she wrote.

"My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (my whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him... the silence that has replaced his laughter reminds me every day that he will never come back," the distraught mother said.

She also referred to another tragedy in the family, saying her father-in-law died 20 days after Ketan's death as he could not bear the grief of losing his grandson.

"Modi Ji, main sirf ek maa hoon (I am just a mother). I am not asking for sympathy or any special favour. I am only asking for justice," she wrote.

Seeking expeditious justice, Rakhi Agarwal urged the prime minister to ensure the case receives the attention it deserves and that justice is delivered without unnecessary delay.

"Please do not let Ketan become just another case file. He was someone's son, someone's grandson, someone's brother, but to me, woh meri poori duniya tha (he was my entire world)," she said.

The grieving mother said she looks at her son's photograph every night and tells him that his mother is still fighting for him. "One day I hope I would be able to say that you have received the justice," she wrote in the letter.

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old Pune-based realtor, died after falling into a valley near Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. While the case was initially registered as an accidental death, police later concluded that it was a premeditated murder.

The police subsequently arrested Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, accusing them of conspiring to kill him by pushing him off a cliff during an outing to the hill fort.

According to the police investigation, the two accused had allegedly planned the murder in advance. Investigators have cited digital evidence, CCTV footage, witness statements and other material collected during the probe. The two are currently in judicial custody, while the investigation is underway. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Ketan Agarwal Siya Goyal Pune Realtor Murder
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