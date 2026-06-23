Pune Trek Death Takes Murder Turn; Fiancée, Friend Held For Pushing Man Off Lohagad Fort

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ketan Agarwal's trekking death now a murder investigation.

Fiancée and alleged lover conspired to push him.

Police allege failed prior attempt before fatal trek.

Both accused, Siya and Chetan, are now detained.

What began as an apparent trekking accident at Maharashtra's Lohagad Fort has evolved into a shocking murder investigation. Police now allege that the death of 26-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal, who plunged hundreds of feet into a gorge during a trek, was the result of a carefully planned conspiracy involving his fiancée and her alleged lover.

The revelation has shocked both investigators and the victim's family, who were preparing for Ketan's wedding scheduled for next month.

Accident Theory Collapses After Probe

Ketan Agarwal died on June 19 after falling nearly 350 feet into a valley while trekking at the popular Lohagad Fort near Pune. The outing had been organised as part of a birthday celebration for his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and included several friends.

Initially, the incident was treated as an accidental death. However, inconsistencies uncovered during the investigation prompted police to take a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the fall.

As investigators examined witness accounts and other evidence, they began to suspect that the incident may have been orchestrated rather than accidental.

Love Triangle At The Centre Of Case

According to police, the motive behind the alleged crime stems from a relationship between Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators believe Siya did not wish to proceed with her arranged marriage to Ketan and instead wanted to continue her relationship with Chetan, as per reports.

Police allege that Ketan was viewed as an obstacle to that relationship, leading the pair to plot his death.

The investigation suggests that plans to eliminate Ketan may have been conceived weeks before the fatal incident.

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Earlier Attempt Failed

Authorities claim the June 19 incident was not the first effort to harm Ketan. According to investigators, on June 14, Siya and Chetan allegedly attempted to push him into the valley during a trek by creating panic over a supposed snake sighting. Police believe the plan failed because Ketan remained unaware of any threat and the opportunity did not materialize as intended.

Investigators have also alleged that the idea for the crime was first discussed during an earlier visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31.

Fatal Trek Planned Days Before Wedding

Police allege that Siya later persuaded Ketan to return to Lohagad Fort on June 19 under the pretext of another trekking trip. Investigators claim Chetan was called to the location and that the two accused then pushed Ketan into the gorge before attempting to portray the incident as an accidental fall.

The alleged sequence of events has transformed what appeared to be a tragic accident into a high-profile criminal investigation.

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Family Left Reeling By Allegations

The victim's family has expressed shock at the developments. Relatives said Ketan and Siya had been making plans for their future together and had even discussed travelling to Bali before their wedding.

According to family members, that trip was eventually cancelled after Siya allegedly tore up her passport in a hotel washroom, making international travel impossible.

The family said they were devastated to learn that Ketan's death, initially believed to be a tragic accident, is now being investigated as a possible murder.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been detained in connection with the case.