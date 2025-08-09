Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaTraining Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pune's Baramati Airport

Training Aircraft Crash-Lands Near Pune's Baramati Airport

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)

Pune, Aug 9 (PTI) A training aircraft crash-landed near Baramati airport in Pune district on Saturday, police said, adding that nobody was injured.

The incident occurred when the aircraft, owned by Redbird Flight Training Centre, was landing after completing a training sortie.

"While flying the aircraft, the pilot noticed that one of the tyres was damaged. The pilot attempted an emergency landing at around 8 AM. The front wheel of the aircraft came off after touchdown. The aircraft strayed from the taxiway and entered the other side of the airport," a senior police officer said.

He said nobody was injured in the accident. The pilot is safe, he added. PTI COR NSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 03:09 PM (IST)
Pune
