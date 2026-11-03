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English NewsNewsIndia‘Mom-In-Law Responsible’: Pune Techie’s Last Message Before Suicide, Husband Held Over Gold Harassment

‘Mom-In-Law Responsible’: Pune Techie’s Last Message Before Suicide, Husband Held Over Gold Harassment

A 29-year-old Pune woman died by suicide amid alleged harassment over gold demands. Police arrested her husband and booked four in-laws.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pune woman found dead after alleged domestic dispute.
  • She sent warning messages following argument with mother-in-law.
  • Relatives allege in-laws repeatedly harassed her for gold.
  • Husband arrested; four in-laws booked for abetment.

A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her matrimonial home in Pune on Monday morning, following an alleged domestic dispute with her mother-in-law. Police have arrested her husband and registered a case of harassment and abetment of suicide against four members of her in-laws' family after her relatives alleged that she was repeatedly harassed over demands for gold.

The deceased, identified as Payal Zambre Patil, was an IT professional who had quit her job. She was married to Akshay Zambre Patil, and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. Payal was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a flat in Mukund Nagar, where she lived with her in-laws.

According to news agency PTI, her death triggered protests by relatives, who also vandalised a wedding venue owned by her father-in-law.

Messages Before Death, Argument With Mother-In-Law

Senior Inspector Yashwant Nikam of Swargate police station said Payal had an argument with her mother-in-law on Sunday and subsequently left her matrimonial home. On Monday morning, she allegedly sent messages to several people warning that her mother-in-law would be responsible if anything happened to her.

Both her relatives and in-laws began looking for her the following morning. Police received information about the incident at around 11 am and reached the apartment behind Zhambre Palace, a wedding venue owned by her father-in-law in south Pune.

“When police reached the apartment, she was found hanging from the ceiling. No suicide note was found,” a Swargate police station official said. Police are recording statements from her maternal relatives as part of the investigation.

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Relatives Allege Repeated Demands For Gold

Following Payal's death, her relatives gathered at the wedding venue and allegedly vandalised the property. They accused her in-laws of subjecting her to harassment over repeated demands for gold. Her uncle alleged that the harassment had continued since her marriage, with her in-laws demanding 10 tolas of gold every Diwali.

Her brother, Rishikesh Pawar, also accused the family of showing little concern when he arrived at their residence on Monday morning. He alleged that they started searching for Payal only after her relatives questioned them.

Pawar said his in-laws returned within five minutes and informed the family that Payal was in a nearby apartment. He alleged that the flat was locked from inside and that he entered through the rear balcony, where he found his sister hanging.

He further said Payal had repeatedly spoken to him about the alleged harassment by her mother-in-law. Recalling the argument on Sunday, Pawar said he had called Akshay and told him that the disagreement was temporary and could be resolved.

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Husband Arrested, Police Investigate Harassment Allegations

Police have arrested Payal's husband and registered a case against four members of her in-laws' family for alleged harassment and abetment of suicide. The allegations made by her relatives are being investigated.

The incident also prompted a police deployment in the area to prevent further disturbances following the vandalism at the wedding venue. Payal's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Payal Zambre Patil?

Payal Zambre Patil was a 29-year-old IT professional and mother of a three-year-old daughter. She was found dead at her matrimonial home in Pune.

What allegations have been made against Payal's in-laws?

Relatives allege Payal was repeatedly harassed for gold, with her in-laws demanding 10 tolas every Diwali since her marriage. She also had an argument with her mother-in-law shortly before her death.

What actions have the police taken regarding Payal's death?

Police have arrested Payal's husband and registered a case of harassment and abetment of suicide. Four members of her in-laws' family are under investigation.

What happened to Payal's father-in-law's property after her death?

Following Payal's death, her relatives gathered and vandalized Zhambre Palace, a wedding venue in south Pune owned by her father-in-law, during their protest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pune Businessman Pune Woman Suicide Payal Zambre Patil
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