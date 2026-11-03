Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune woman found dead after alleged domestic dispute.

She sent warning messages following argument with mother-in-law.

Relatives allege in-laws repeatedly harassed her for gold.

Husband arrested; four in-laws booked for abetment.

A 29-year-old woman was found dead at her matrimonial home in Pune on Monday morning, following an alleged domestic dispute with her mother-in-law. Police have arrested her husband and registered a case of harassment and abetment of suicide against four members of her in-laws' family after her relatives alleged that she was repeatedly harassed over demands for gold.

The deceased, identified as Payal Zambre Patil, was an IT professional who had quit her job. She was married to Akshay Zambre Patil, and the couple had a three-year-old daughter. Payal was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a flat in Mukund Nagar, where she lived with her in-laws.

According to news agency PTI, her death triggered protests by relatives, who also vandalised a wedding venue owned by her father-in-law.

Messages Before Death, Argument With Mother-In-Law

Senior Inspector Yashwant Nikam of Swargate police station said Payal had an argument with her mother-in-law on Sunday and subsequently left her matrimonial home. On Monday morning, she allegedly sent messages to several people warning that her mother-in-law would be responsible if anything happened to her.

Both her relatives and in-laws began looking for her the following morning. Police received information about the incident at around 11 am and reached the apartment behind Zhambre Palace, a wedding venue owned by her father-in-law in south Pune.

“When police reached the apartment, she was found hanging from the ceiling. No suicide note was found,” a Swargate police station official said. Police are recording statements from her maternal relatives as part of the investigation.

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Relatives Allege Repeated Demands For Gold

Following Payal's death, her relatives gathered at the wedding venue and allegedly vandalised the property. They accused her in-laws of subjecting her to harassment over repeated demands for gold. Her uncle alleged that the harassment had continued since her marriage, with her in-laws demanding 10 tolas of gold every Diwali.

Her brother, Rishikesh Pawar, also accused the family of showing little concern when he arrived at their residence on Monday morning. He alleged that they started searching for Payal only after her relatives questioned them.

Pawar said his in-laws returned within five minutes and informed the family that Payal was in a nearby apartment. He alleged that the flat was locked from inside and that he entered through the rear balcony, where he found his sister hanging.

He further said Payal had repeatedly spoken to him about the alleged harassment by her mother-in-law. Recalling the argument on Sunday, Pawar said he had called Akshay and told him that the disagreement was temporary and could be resolved.

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Husband Arrested, Police Investigate Harassment Allegations

Police have arrested Payal's husband and registered a case against four members of her in-laws' family for alleged harassment and abetment of suicide. The allegations made by her relatives are being investigated.

The incident also prompted a police deployment in the area to prevent further disturbances following the vandalism at the wedding venue. Payal's body was sent for post-mortem examination.