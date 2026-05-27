Pune Porsche Crash Accused’s Father Throws Lavish Bail Party, Video Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Pune Porsche crash killed two engineers, leading to nationwide outrage.

A video showing the Agarwal family celebrating after the Supreme Court granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, has triggered widespread criticism on social media. In the viral footage, family members are seen dancing as the 1977 Bollywood song “Bambai se aaya mera dost, dost ko salaam karo” plays in the background. Vishal Agarwal, who had spent nearly two years in custody, appears wearing flower garlands along with another garland made of currency notes.

The video shows his son lifting him up while a live band performs nearby. Agarwal’s wife, also adorned with a garland made of currency notes, joins the celebrations as family members dance and laugh together. NDTV stated that it could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Video Draws Sharp Political And Public Reaction

The celebrations quickly drew criticism online, with many questioning the optics of the family’s public display while the victims’ families continue to seek justice.

Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted strongly to the footage, saying, “This single video reflects the decay in society and governance. In India, money ensures criminals celebrate while those seeking justice are left chasing shadows.”

2 years after the infamous Pune Porsche crash that killed techies Aneesh and Ashwini, this is how the accused family is celebrating after son's bail.



They were dancing with garlands of currency notes around their necks. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Tnvz0bedhs https://t.co/cgN8hrqSTt — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) May 27, 2026

The clip has since circulated widely across social media platforms, reigniting debate around the high-profile Pune Porsche case and concerns about privilege, accountability, and the criminal justice system.

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Why Vishal Agarwal And His Wife Were Arrested

Vishal Agarwal and his wife had earlier been arrested over allegations that they attempted to tamper with their son’s blood samples following the fatal crash.

Investigators alleged that the couple tried to manipulate medical evidence to falsely show that the minor was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Agarwal was also accused of pressuring the family driver to take responsibility for the crash.

On March 10, a bench comprising Justices B. V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan granted him bail after noting that he had already spent 22 months in custody.

The court imposed several conditions, including restrictions on contacting witnesses connected to the case.

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Pune Porsche Crash Triggered Nationwide Outrage

The accident occurred on May 19, 2024, in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area when a Porsche allegedly driven by the minor rammed into two engineers, killing them on the spot. The victims were identified as Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per reports.

Police alleged that the teenager was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.

The case sparked nationwide outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board initially granted bail to the minor within 15 hours of the crash. As part of the conditions, he was asked to assist traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Following public backlash, the teenager was later sent to an observation home.

In June 2025, the Juvenile Justice Board ruled that the accused would be tried as an adult. However, the decision was reversed a month later, once again triggering debate over accountability and justice in the case.