Ketan Agarwal's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested. Police allege they conspired to kill Ketan by staging the incident as a trekking accident.
Pune Murder: 20-Year-Old Siya Told Family She Didn't Want To Marry Ketan, Was 'Not Ready' For Wedding
Police say Siya Goyal repeatedly opposed marrying Ketan Agarwal before allegedly plotting his murder with her boyfriend.
- Fiancée Siya Goyal, boyfriend Chetan arrested for Ketan Agarwal's murder.
- Siya reportedly resisted marriage, conspiring to kill fiancé Ketan.
- Lohagarh Fort chosen; Siya lured Ketan after multiple attempts.
- Family questioned why Siya didn't simply refuse marriage.
Pune Murder: Fresh details emerging from the investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal suggest that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, had repeatedly expressed her unwillingness to go ahead with the marriage long before his death. Siya, 20, has been arrested along with her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, in connection with the case. Investigators allege the two conspired to kill Ketan and stage the incident as a trekking accident at Lohagarh Fort near Pune.
According to police officials, Siya had informed her family on multiple occasions that she was not mentally prepared for marriage and did not wish to marry Ketan. Despite this, the engagement continued, eventually culminating in what investigators describe as a carefully planned murder plot.
Relationship With Boyfriend At Centre Of Investigation
Police say Siya admitted during interrogation that she viewed Ketan as an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.
Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, has expressed grief and frustration over the circumstances surrounding his son's death. Speaking to ThePrint, he claimed Siya's family was aware of her relationship with Chetan.
"However, they knew this (Agrawals) was a much better family for Siya to marry into. Had they allowed her to marry as per her wish, my son would have been alive…”
Questioning why the situation escalated to murder, he added that her family would interfere a lot in their relationship. "I don’t know why she had to kill my son? She could have just said ‘no’? Or spoken to us,” he said.
Vishal Agarwal further recalled Siya's behaviour after the incident, claiming she showed little emotion when police brought his son's body home. According to him, there was no visible sadness on her face.
A senior police officer also told ANI, “The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal.”
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Police Allege Murder Was Planned In Advance
Authorities claim the conspiracy began taking shape during a visit to Lohagarh Fort on May 31. Investigators believe Siya and Chetan identified the location as a place where a fatal fall could be presented as an accidental death.
Police allege that Siya subsequently made several attempts to bring Ketan back to the fort. On June 4, she reportedly persuaded him to visit the site, but intervention from family members prevented the trip from taking place.
Investigators say she finally succeeded on June 14, when Ketan accompanied her to the fort.
Earlier Visit Raised Suspicion During Probe
During questioning, police reportedly learned about an earlier incident that occurred during a visit to the fort.
According to investigators, Ketan nearly slipped during the outing, but Siya allegedly diverted attention by claiming she had spotted a snake. Police believe the action helped prevent suspicion and allowed her to maintain Ketan's trust.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the primary suspects in the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal?
What was the alleged motive behind Siya Goyal's involvement in the murder?
Siya admitted viewing Ketan as an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. She also felt family pressure to marry him despite her unwillingness, according to police.
How did police allege the murder was planned and executed?
Police allege the murder was planned during a May 31 visit to Lohagarh Fort, where Siya and Chetan identified it for a staged accident. Siya later persuaded Ketan to visit the fort on June 14.
Were there any indications that Siya Goyal was unwilling to marry Ketan Agarwal?
Yes, Siya had repeatedly told her family she was not mentally prepared for the marriage. A police officer also stated she was under family pressure to accept the proposal.