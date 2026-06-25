Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fiancée Siya Goyal, boyfriend Chetan arrested for Ketan Agarwal's murder.

Siya reportedly resisted marriage, conspiring to kill fiancé Ketan.

Lohagarh Fort chosen; Siya lured Ketan after multiple attempts.

Family questioned why Siya didn't simply refuse marriage.

Pune Murder: Fresh details emerging from the investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal suggest that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, had repeatedly expressed her unwillingness to go ahead with the marriage long before his death. Siya, 20, has been arrested along with her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, in connection with the case. Investigators allege the two conspired to kill Ketan and stage the incident as a trekking accident at Lohagarh Fort near Pune.

According to police officials, Siya had informed her family on multiple occasions that she was not mentally prepared for marriage and did not wish to marry Ketan. Despite this, the engagement continued, eventually culminating in what investigators describe as a carefully planned murder plot.

Relationship With Boyfriend At Centre Of Investigation

Police say Siya admitted during interrogation that she viewed Ketan as an obstacle to her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, has expressed grief and frustration over the circumstances surrounding his son's death. Speaking to ThePrint, he claimed Siya's family was aware of her relationship with Chetan.

"However, they knew this (Agrawals) was a much better family for Siya to marry into. Had they allowed her to marry as per her wish, my son would have been alive…”

Questioning why the situation escalated to murder, he added that her family would interfere a lot in their relationship. "I don’t know why she had to kill my son? She could have just said ‘no’? Or spoken to us,” he said.

Vishal Agarwal further recalled Siya's behaviour after the incident, claiming she showed little emotion when police brought his son's body home. According to him, there was no visible sadness on her face.

A senior police officer also told ANI, “The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal.”

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Police Allege Murder Was Planned In Advance

Authorities claim the conspiracy began taking shape during a visit to Lohagarh Fort on May 31. Investigators believe Siya and Chetan identified the location as a place where a fatal fall could be presented as an accidental death.

Police allege that Siya subsequently made several attempts to bring Ketan back to the fort. On June 4, she reportedly persuaded him to visit the site, but intervention from family members prevented the trip from taking place.

Investigators say she finally succeeded on June 14, when Ketan accompanied her to the fort.

Earlier Visit Raised Suspicion During Probe

During questioning, police reportedly learned about an earlier incident that occurred during a visit to the fort.

According to investigators, Ketan nearly slipped during the outing, but Siya allegedly diverted attention by claiming she had spotted a snake. Police believe the action helped prevent suspicion and allowed her to maintain Ketan's trust.