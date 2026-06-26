Police confirm Ketan wore a hair patch, but state there's no evidence it was the sole reason for the murder conspiracy. His family had informed Siya's family about it before the engagement.
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'Had Cleared It With Them': Ketan Agarwal's Father Dismisses 'Wig' Murder Motive Claims
Police said Ketan Agarwal's hair patch wasn't the sole motive in his alleged murder. His father said Siya knew about it before the engagement. Maharashtra will fast-track the trial.
- Police investigate hair patch motive, reveal multiple failed murder attempts.
- Siya signalled accomplice who pushed Ketan; sabotaged Bali trip.
- Fast-track trial approved; CM highlights wider social concern.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Was Ketan Agarwal's hair patch the reason for the alleged murder plot?
How was Ketan Agarwal's murder allegedly planned?
Investigators claim the murder was planned over several weeks, with multiple failed attempts at Lohagad Fort. On June 18, Siya allegedly signaled Chetan, who then pushed Ketan into a gorge.
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