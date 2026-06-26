'Had Cleared It With Them': Ketan Agarwal's Father Dismisses 'Wig' Murder Motive Claims

A fresh angle has emerged in the alleged murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, with reports claiming that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, disliked him because he wore a hair patch. However, police on Friday said that while Agarwal did wear a hair patch, there is no evidence to suggest it was the sole reason behind the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal got engaged in February and were due to marry later this year.

What Is the 'Wig' Controversy?

According to a police source quoted by PTI, investigators have confirmed that Ketan wore a hair patch. However, the probe has not found any evidence indicating that this alone prompted Siya to allegedly plot his murder.

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said the family had been completely transparent about the matter and had informed Siya and her family before the engagement.

"We had cleared to them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone? As per my information, Siya wanted to go on the trek," Vishal Agarwal told reporters.

#WATCH | Pune | Ketan Agarwal murder case | The deceased's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Pune today. He says, "I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I… pic.twitter.com/qWrRH1XIyY — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2026

Also Read: Pune Fort Murder Takes Dramatic Turn; Siya Plotted Ketan's Killing Because He Was Bald, Wore Wig

How Police Say the Murder Was Planned

According to investigators, the murder was carefully planned over several weeks and involved multiple failed attempts before the alleged killing on 18 June.

Police claim Siya took Ketan to Lohagad Fort on 31 May and 14 June with the intention of killing him, but both attempts failed. Another planned visit on 4 June did not materialise after Ketan's mother refused permission.

On 18 June, police allege, Siya gave Chetan a pre-arranged signal by sitting near the edge of a cliff. Chetan then allegedly approached from behind and pushed an unsuspecting Ketan into the gorge.

"Ketan had no idea what was coming. He was pushed into the gorge before he realised anything," an investigating officer had earlier said.

Investigators have also alleged that Siya deliberately sabotaged the couple's planned pre-wedding trip to Bali by secretly taking Ketan's passport to prevent the journey.

Police analysis of call detail records allegedly shows that Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls over the past year while conducting their relationship in secret, Hindustan Times reported.

Fast-Track Trial Approved

In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan's father in Pune on Friday and accepted the family's request for a fast-track trial.

The state government has also agreed to appoint senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

Also Read: Siya Appeared ‘Scared’ When Told Ketan Was Alive: Lohagad Fort Staffer’s Claim Adds New Twist

Speaking after the meeting, Fadnavis said the incident reflected a wider social concern.

"We need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social dimension. Society must build a strong support system to prevent such vengeful thinking among young people," he said.