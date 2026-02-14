Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Remembering Brave Heroes': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

'Remembering Brave Heroes': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Pulwama Attack Anniversary

The attack, claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, involved a suicide bombing of a CRPF convoy and led to heightened India-Pakistan tensions and counter-terror operations.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid heartfelt tribute to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, remembering their courage, dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty.

Marking the anniversary of the attack, widely observed as ‘Black Day’, the Prime Minister said the bravery of the fallen soldiers continues to inspire the nation.

In a post on X, Modi wrote: “Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.”

Vice President Also Pays Homage

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also paid his respects to the slain personnel, describing their sacrifice as a permanent chapter in India’s history.

“I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India,” he wrote.

Nation Remembers One of Deadliest Attacks

On February 14, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region’s history. A convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was attacked on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, killing 40 personnel.

The convoy comprised 78 buses carrying around 2,500 security personnel travelling from Jammu to Srinagar when it was targeted.

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the bombing, stating that a suicide attacker carried out the strike, according to a local news agency.

In the aftermath, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan, a move that significantly escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pulwama attack not only heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan but also sparked global debate over cross-border terrorism and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Pulwama terror attack occur?

The Pulwama terror attack occurred on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

How many CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama attack?

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

Who claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack?

The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the bombing.

What was the response from India following the Pulwama attack?

Following the attack, India launched counter-terror operations, including airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Pulwama Attack PM Modi
Embed widget