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HomeNewsIndiaProtests, Stone-Pelting After Cow Vigilante 'Farsa Baba' Killed Near Mathura

Protests, Stone-Pelting After Cow Vigilante 'Farsa Baba' Killed Near Mathura

Officials rushed to the scene and worked to bring the situation under control, assuring that a proper investigation would be conducted.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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A cow vigilante, Chandra Shekhar, known as Farsa Baba, died in a road accident on the Agra-Delhi highway near Mathura at around 4 am on Saturday.

According to the district administration, Baba and a disciple had stopped a container truck near the Kotvan border area on suspicion of transporting cattle. The vehicle, bearing a Nagaland registration number, was inspected and found to be carrying soap, phenyl and shampoo.

Fog, Collision And Death

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that amid dense fog, a Rajasthan-registered truck loaded with wire approached the spot.

Due to poor visibility, the truck rammed into the group, killing Farsa Baba on the spot. The driver sustained injuries and the vehicle was damaged, the DM added.

Supporters Allege Foul Play

Supporters of the deceased alleged that Baba was run over by cow smugglers when he attempted to stop a truck allegedly carrying cattle.

Protests, Stone-Pelting And Injuries

Rumours of deliberate killing spread after the incident, triggering protests, a road blockade, and stone-pelting.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters vandalising police and administrative vehicles when authorities tried to clear the highway.

The administration said six policemen and a similar number of protesters were injured in the unrest.

Police Restore Order

Officials rushed to the scene and worked to bring the situation under control, assuring that a proper investigation would be conducted.

DIG, Agra range, Shailesh Pandey said the situation is now under control and added that a fair investigation will be carried out. He said those responsible, including those involved in the violence, will not be spared.

Police later cleared the highway and restored traffic movement.

President Murmu In Mathura During Incident

The incident occurred on a day when President Droupadi Murmu was in Mathura, about 25 km from the site of the accident and protests.

She was visiting Govardhan, where she offered prayers, participated in the aarti of Giriraj Ji Maharaj, and performed the Govardhan Parikrama as part of her three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.

Related Video

Protest Alert: Cow Vigilante Death Sparks Violence in Mathura

Frequently Asked Questions

How did cow vigilante Chandra Shekhar, also known as Farsa Baba, die?

Farsa Baba died in a road accident on the Agra-Delhi highway near Mathura. He was hit by a truck amid dense fog while he and a disciple had stopped a container truck on suspicion of cattle transport.

What was the container truck Farsa Baba stopped carrying?

The container truck, with a Nagaland registration, was inspected and found to be carrying soap, phenyl, and shampoo. It was not carrying cattle.

What were the allegations made by Farsa Baba's supporters?

Supporters alleged that Farsa Baba was intentionally run over by cow smugglers who were attempting to stop a truck that they believed was carrying cattle.

What happened after the incident involving Farsa Baba?

Rumors of a deliberate killing spread, leading to protests, a road blockade, and stone-pelting. Several policemen and protesters were injured, and police eventually restored order.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mathura Mathura Protests Stone-Pelting Mathura Cow Vigilante 'Farsa Baba' Killed
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