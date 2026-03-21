Protests, Stone-Pelting After Cow Vigilante 'Farsa Baba' Killed Near Mathura

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A cow vigilante, Chandra Shekhar, known as Farsa Baba, died in a road accident on the Agra-Delhi highway near Mathura at around 4 am on Saturday.

According to the district administration, Baba and a disciple had stopped a container truck near the Kotvan border area on suspicion of transporting cattle. The vehicle, bearing a Nagaland registration number, was inspected and found to be carrying soap, phenyl and shampoo.

Fog, Collision And Death

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that amid dense fog, a Rajasthan-registered truck loaded with wire approached the spot.

Due to poor visibility, the truck rammed into the group, killing Farsa Baba on the spot. The driver sustained injuries and the vehicle was damaged, the DM added.

Supporters Allege Foul Play

Supporters of the deceased alleged that Baba was run over by cow smugglers when he attempted to stop a truck allegedly carrying cattle.

Protests, Stone-Pelting And Injuries

Rumours of deliberate killing spread after the incident, triggering protests, a road blockade, and stone-pelting.

Videos circulating on social media showed protesters vandalising police and administrative vehicles when authorities tried to clear the highway.

The administration said six policemen and a similar number of protesters were injured in the unrest.

Police Restore Order

Officials rushed to the scene and worked to bring the situation under control, assuring that a proper investigation would be conducted.

DIG, Agra range, Shailesh Pandey said the situation is now under control and added that a fair investigation will be carried out. He said those responsible, including those involved in the violence, will not be spared.

Police later cleared the highway and restored traffic movement.

President Murmu In Mathura During Incident

The incident occurred on a day when President Droupadi Murmu was in Mathura, about 25 km from the site of the accident and protests.

She was visiting Govardhan, where she offered prayers, participated in the aarti of Giriraj Ji Maharaj, and performed the Govardhan Parikrama as part of her three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.