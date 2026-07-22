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English NewsNewsIndiaProtests Erupt In New York, San Jose In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk

Protests Erupt In New York, San Jose In Support Of Sonam Wangchuk

Activists from 'Hindus for Human Rights' gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in New York City's Union Square and San Jose, carrying placards bearing slogans in support of Wangchuk.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 08:53 AM (IST)

Washington: Activists from a US-based advocacy group held demonstrations in New York and San Jose to express solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exams.

Activists from the 'Hindus for Human Rights' gathered at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in New York City's Union Square and San Jose on Monday evening carrying placards bearing slogans in support of Wangchuk.

The activists also raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Similar solidarity demonstrations were also held outside the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Embassy in Dublin, the Hindus for Human Rights said in a statement here on Tuesday.

"Our protests sent a clear message, whether in New York or London, San Jose or Dublin: India's students deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity," the group said in a statement.

"The youth of India deserve honest answers and a future they can trust. The Indian citizenry deserves open dialogue and reform, and it is time for the Indian government to take accountability," it said.

Earlier this week, Hindus for Human Rights urged the Indian government to reach out to Wangchuk and other protesters who are on a hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exams.

On Saturday, Wangchuk was whisked away by the Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar to the Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated due to over three weeks of fasting. He has since been moved to a private hospital following a Delhi High Court order.

Opposition parties have come out in support of the Cockroach Janata Party and carried out massive protests against the government in Delhi. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 08:53 AM (IST)
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