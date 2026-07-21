Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress intensified criticism of government over alleged NEET-UG irregularities.

Party leaders demanded accountability, condemned police action, supported students.

Congress pressed for detailed parliamentary discussion on examination crisis.

Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of failing India's youth.

Protest at Jantar Mantar: The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities, extending support to protesting students and questioning the Centre's response to the controversy. Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Manish Tewari and Vamsi Gaddam Krishna, accused the government of failing to address students' concerns and called for greater accountability over the examination crisis.

Congress Leaders Back Student Protest

Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Krishna on Monday called for accountability from the Centre over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, saying students and citizens have a democratic right to protest. He also questioned the government's silence over demands seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari expressed solidarity with the protesters through a post on X, writing: "In the shadow of struggles, true freedom takes root; history turns that way, where youth marches on. Sangharshon ke saaye mein asli aazadi palti hai, Itihas udhar mud jata hai, jis or jawani chalti hai!" He followed it with the message, "Agitated students, strong nation."

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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the police action against protesters and urged the government to hold a detailed discussion in Parliament on the alleged paper leak.

She added that the issue of examination irregularities had been consistently raised by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

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Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter during Zero Hour, alleging that the government was attempting to suppress dissent through the use of force.

Kharge said the alleged NEET-UG irregularities had shaken the confidence of lakhs of students and their families across the country. He also referred to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, claiming demonstrators had faced police action.

The issue triggered heated exchanges in the Upper House, with members raising slogans and engaging in verbal arguments before Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings.

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Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability

Rahul Gandhi mounted a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the government of failing India's youth.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote: "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history - so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. 152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth."

On Tuesday, Gandhi, accompanied by Opposition MPs, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to press for a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Following the meeting, he said, "Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis. Students were beaten for asking legitimate questions about their own future."

He further added, "If Parliament cannot discuss the future of India's youth, what is it for? The Opposition will not let this be buried. We will ensure that the students' voice will be heard on the streets, and in Parliament."

Met the Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker today along with MPs of the Opposition.



Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government’s complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis.… pic.twitter.com/qc2ptKQUt7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2026

The Congress has maintained that the alleged examination irregularities and the handling of student protests warrant a full parliamentary discussion, while the controversy continues to dominate the political discourse.