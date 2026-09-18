Project Cheetah Turns 4: India’s Cheetah Population Rises To 52, Four Cubs Born At Kuno

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Project Cheetah reached 52 cheetahs, marking four years.

Kuno National Park welcomed four new cheetah cubs recently.

India-born cubs now total 32, indicating program progress.

Officials praised cub births, showing conservation progress and resilience.

India’s cheetah population has reached 52, including 32 cubs born on Indian soil, as Project Cheetah marked four years since its launch on September 17, 2026. The latest four-year review of the reintroduction programme highlighted breeding success, cub survival and the expansion of cheetahs into open forest habitats as key developments in the conservation effort.

Of the 52 cheetahs currently in India, 49 are housed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, while three are at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Four Cubs At Kuno

The four-year milestone was followed by another boost to the programme when KGP12, a cheetah born in India, gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park on September 18. The new litter adds to the number of cheetahs born in India and comes a day after Project Cheetah completed four years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the birth as "a historic milestone for Project Cheetah," pointing out that the cubs were born just one day after the programme completed four years in the state.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the arrival of these little guests marks a beautiful milestone in India's ongoing cheetah conservation journey," he said.

A historic milestone for Project Cheetah!



The very next day after Project Cheetah completed four years in MP, Kuno National Park brought us wonderful news - KGP12, a cheetah born in India, has given birth to four cubs.



Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri… pic.twitter.com/zKP4CtyUqZ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 18, 2026

Yadav also said Kuno's expanding cheetah population was contributing to wildlife tourism, local livelihoods and ecosystem conservation.

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Environment Minister Hails Birth

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also welcomed the arrival of the cubs, calling it "a truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah."

"Four years, four new lives; a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India," he said in a post on X, congratulating the Kuno and Project Cheetah teams.

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The latest births come as the programme enters its fifth year, with authorities highlighting reproduction and the survival of India-born cubs as important indicators of progress.

Project Cheetah At Four

Project Cheetah was launched with the objective of bringing the cheetah back to India after the species became locally extinct decades ago.

The programme has faced scrutiny, particularly following deaths of adult cheetahs and cubs during its initial years. The latest population figures, however, show continued breeding in Indian habitats.

Officials have also pointed to the movement of cheetahs beyond enclosed areas and into open forest landscapes as an important development.

With 32 India-born cheetahs now forming part of the overall population, breeding has emerged as a central component of the reintroduction programme. The four new cubs at Kuno further add to the population as India enters the fifth year of its cheetah conservation initiative.