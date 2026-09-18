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English NewsNewsIndiaProject Cheetah Turns 4: India’s Cheetah Population Rises To 52, Four Cubs Born At Kuno

Project Cheetah Turns 4: India’s Cheetah Population Rises To 52, Four Cubs Born At Kuno

Project Cheetah marks four years with India’s cheetah population at 52, including 32 India-born cubs, as Kuno welcomes four new cubs.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Project Cheetah reached 52 cheetahs, marking four years.
  • Kuno National Park welcomed four new cheetah cubs recently.
  • India-born cubs now total 32, indicating program progress.
  • Officials praised cub births, showing conservation progress and resilience.

India’s cheetah population has reached 52, including 32 cubs born on Indian soil, as Project Cheetah marked four years since its launch on September 17, 2026. The latest four-year review of the reintroduction programme highlighted breeding success, cub survival and the expansion of cheetahs into open forest habitats as key developments in the conservation effort.

Of the 52 cheetahs currently in India, 49 are housed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, while three are at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Four Cubs At Kuno

The four-year milestone was followed by another boost to the programme when KGP12, a cheetah born in India, gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park on September 18. The new litter adds to the number of cheetahs born in India and comes a day after Project Cheetah completed four years.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the birth as "a historic milestone for Project Cheetah," pointing out that the cubs were born just one day after the programme completed four years in the state.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the arrival of these little guests marks a beautiful milestone in India's ongoing cheetah conservation journey," he said.

Yadav also said Kuno's expanding cheetah population was contributing to wildlife tourism, local livelihoods and ecosystem conservation.

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Environment Minister Hails Birth

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also welcomed the arrival of the cubs, calling it "a truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah."

"Four years, four new lives; a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India," he said in a post on X, congratulating the Kuno and Project Cheetah teams.

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The latest births come as the programme enters its fifth year, with authorities highlighting reproduction and the survival of India-born cubs as important indicators of progress.

Project Cheetah At Four

Project Cheetah was launched with the objective of bringing the cheetah back to India after the species became locally extinct decades ago.

The programme has faced scrutiny, particularly following deaths of adult cheetahs and cubs during its initial years. The latest population figures, however, show continued breeding in Indian habitats.

Officials have also pointed to the movement of cheetahs beyond enclosed areas and into open forest landscapes as an important development.

With 32 India-born cheetahs now forming part of the overall population, breeding has emerged as a central component of the reintroduction programme. The four new cubs at Kuno further add to the population as India enters the fifth year of its cheetah conservation initiative.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current cheetah population in India, and how many are India-born?

India currently has 52 cheetahs. Of these, 32 cubs were born on Indian soil as part of the reintroduction program.

When did Project Cheetah complete four years, and what significant event followed?

Project Cheetah marked four years on September 17, 2026. The following day, KGP12 gave birth to four cubs at Kuno National Park, adding to India's cheetah population.

Where are the cheetahs housed in India?

Most of India's cheetahs, 49 of them, are housed at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The remaining three are at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

What are the key indicators of Project Cheetah's success?

Breeding success, cub survival, and expansion into open forest habitats are key indicators. The reproduction and survival of India-born cubs are central to the reintroduction program's progress.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Project Cheetah Cheetah Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park
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