Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaProbe ordered over children from other states being brought to U'khand madrasas

Probe ordered over children from other states being brought to U'khand madrasas

Dehradun, Apr 16 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government ordered a state-wide verification of madrasas on Thursday following social media reports of children from other states being brought to these institutions in the stat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Apr 16 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government ordered a state-wide verification of madrasas on Thursday following social media reports of children from other states being brought to these institutions in the state.

The state government directed district magistrates (DMs) of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital to conduct a probe into the matter.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, special secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, instructed the DMs to verify the source of children's arrival and the consent of their parents.

The administration will also probe the individuals responsible for bringing these children to the state.

"Safety of children, transparency, and compliance with rules are our top priorities. Strict action will be ensured if any irregularities are found," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The verification drive is aimed at ascertaining the ground reality, and a report will be submitted to the state administration.

Uttarakhand currently has 452 registered madrasas operating across various districts.

The state government implemented the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act in 2025. Under this Act, the existing Madrasa Board will cease to exist from July 1, 2026.

All madrasas would be required to obtain affiliation from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and mandatory recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority under the new system. PTI AKY AKY AMJ AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts

Published at : 17 Apr 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 17 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Probe ordered over children from other states being brought to U'khand madrasas
Probe ordered over children from other states being brought to U'khand madrasas
India
Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'
Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'
India
Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra
Shooter involved in firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence arrested from Agra
India
False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked
False POCSO complaint filed over property dispute in southeast Delhi; woman booked
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Needs To Talk Tibet With China
Opinion
Embed widget