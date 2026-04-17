Probe ordered over children from other states being brought to U'khand madrasas

Dehradun, Apr 16 (PTI): The Uttarakhand government ordered a state-wide verification of madrasas on Thursday following social media reports of children from other states being brought to these institutions in the state.

The state government directed district magistrates (DMs) of Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital to conduct a probe into the matter.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, special secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, instructed the DMs to verify the source of children's arrival and the consent of their parents.

The administration will also probe the individuals responsible for bringing these children to the state.

"Safety of children, transparency, and compliance with rules are our top priorities. Strict action will be ensured if any irregularities are found," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

The verification drive is aimed at ascertaining the ground reality, and a report will be submitted to the state administration.

Uttarakhand currently has 452 registered madrasas operating across various districts.

The state government implemented the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act in 2025. Under this Act, the existing Madrasa Board will cease to exist from July 1, 2026.

All madrasas would be required to obtain affiliation from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education and mandatory recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority under the new system. PTI AKY AKY AMJ AMJ

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