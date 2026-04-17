‘Probe Needed’: Allahabad HC Steps In On Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allahabad High Court ordered inquiry into Rahul Gandhi's dual citizenship.

Court directed UP government to investigate or refer to central agency.

Petition challenges lower court's rejection of FIR against Gandhi.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday said that allegations regarding dual citizenship against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi warrant an inquiry, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to either conduct the investigation itself or refer the matter to a central agency.

Court Directs Inquiry Into Allegations

The court observed that the claims made against Gandhi required examination and asked the state government to take appropriate steps to probe the matter.

Petition Challenges Lower Court Order

The directive came on a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, who challenged a January 28 order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow.

The lower court had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi, stating that it was not competent to decide issues relating to citizenship.

Allegations Cited In Petition

The petitioner, a resident of Karnataka, sought an FIR and a detailed investigation, invoking provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

He claimed to possess documents and emails from the British government that allegedly prove Gandhi is a British citizen, arguing that this would render him ineligible to contest elections in India or hold the office of a Lok Sabha member.

Case History

The complaint was initially filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli. On December 17, 2025, the high court transferred the matter to Lucknow.

Following the dismissal of his plea by the Lucknow court, the petitioner approached the high court.