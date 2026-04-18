'Black Day For NDA': Priyanka Calls Women’s Bill Defeat A ‘Victory For Democracy’

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HomeNewsIndia'Black Day For NDA': Priyanka Gandhi Calls Women’s Quota Bill Defeat A ‘Victory For Democracy’

'Black Day For NDA': Priyanka Gandhi Calls Women’s Quota Bill Defeat A ‘Victory For Democracy’

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calls the failed women’s quota bill in Lok Sabha a ‘conspiracy’ by the Centre to weaken democracy, hailing its defeat as a win for the Constitution.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Gandhi calls women's quota bill a 'conspiracy' to weaken democracy.
  • She claims BJP sought to stay in power by manipulating women's reservation.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a dig at the Centre after the women's quota bill failed to clear the Lok Sabha test, saying that  that the constitutional amendment bill was a 'conspiracy' by the Centre to rule forever and weaken the democracy in the country.

While adressing the presser, the Wayanad MP claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre government thought that if the Bill would have passed, then they would had win and If not, they'll become the saviours of women by branding other parties as anti-women.

"What happened yesterday was a huge victory for democracy. The government's conspiracy to alter the federal structure and weaken democracy was defeated and stopped. This was a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the country, and a victory for the unity of the opposition, and it was clearly visible on the faces of the ruling party leaders..." she said. 

"I think it's a conspiracy that somehow they need to stay in power... So, to achieve this, they're planning how to permanently stay in power using women... They thought that if it was passed, they'd win. If it's not passed, they'll become the saviours of women by branding other parties as anti-women... We know that becoming a savior for women isn't easy..." she added.

At the presser, she the Congress leader called this day a "Black Day" for the Centre  because they've felt a shock for the first time, which they deserved.

Priyanka also said that INDIA bloc will fully support the 2023 Women's quota legislation, which was passed, and even if changes the Centre can make, get it done by 2029.

She also raised the high price issues in the country. Talking about the same, she said, "The public continues to suffer with multiple problems; the price of gas, of fruit, vegetables, everything has gone up. The burden of this is on the shoulders of women... They can take their Mahila Morcha in front of whoever's house they want. They can make as much tamasha as they want. This country has now awakened to the fact that they do not stand by its words. They cannot be trusted. And certainly, women cannot trust them..."

Women's quota bill didn't pass in LS

The bill to amend the Women's Reservation Bill failed to clear a key hurdle after the Centre could not secure the votes needed for its passage in the Lok Sabha on Friday. 

The Centre needed a two-thirds majority to get the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, passed, but fell short of the mark. The proposed legislation saw 298 MPs voting in its favour and 230 voting against.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's main criticism of the women's quota bill?

Priyanka Gandhi Wadra called the bill a 'conspiracy' by the Centre to remain in power and weaken democracy. She believes the government aimed to either pass it for political gain or brand others as anti-women if it failed.

How did Priyanka Gandhi Wadra describe the bill's failure to pass in the Lok Sabha?

She stated it was a 'huge victory for democracy' as the government's plan to alter the federal structure was defeated. She also called it a 'Black Day' for the Centre.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 'Lok Sabha' Delimitation Bill 2026 Women's Quota Bill Failed In Lok Sabha Wonen's Reservation Bill 2026 Victory For Democracy
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