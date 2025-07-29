Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Debate On Op Sindoor From Congress In Parliament Today

The special debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor resumed on Tuesday, following a full day of discussion. Leading the charge for the Opposition will be the Gandhi siblings—Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka is expected to open the debate for the Congress, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to deliver the concluding remarks.

On the government’s side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to respond in the House.

So far, Opposition leaders have targeted the Centre over alleged security and intelligence failures, questioned the role of the Donald Trump-led US administration in the ceasefire announcement, and raised concerns over the Indian Air Force's loss of aircraft during the May 7–10 strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Amit Shah Slams Opposition Over Doubts on Jaishankar’s Statement

Amid the heated debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Opposition after they raised questions about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assertion that the US had no role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“I object to the fact that they have no faith in India’s Foreign Minister but choose to trust another country,” Shah said in a sharp rebuke.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he added, “I understand the importance of 'foreign' in their party, but that doesn’t mean their internal party dynamics should be forced upon this House. This attitude is exactly why they’re sitting in the Opposition today—and will continue to do so for the next 20 years.”

Shah intervened during the session after repeated interruptions from the Opposition while Jaishankar was outlining India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack as part of the broader Operation Sindoor debate.

'Blood And Water Cannot Flow Together'

AIMIM Chief Owaisi also questioned the government over the upcoming Asia Cup match of India and Pakistan cricket team which has been sheduled on September 14. He says, "When Pakistan's aircraft cannot come into our airspace, their boat cannot come into our water, trade has ended, how will you play a cricket match with Pakistan? When we are not giving water, we are stopping 80 per cent of Pakistan's water, saying that blood and water will not flow, you will play a cricket match."