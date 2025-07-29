Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPriyanka Gandhi To Lead Debate On Op Sindoor From Congress In Parliament Today

Priyanka Gandhi To Lead Debate On Op Sindoor From Congress In Parliament Today

Priyanka Gandhi to open Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor for Congress; Rahul may conclude. Amit Shah hits out at Opposition for questioning Jaishankar’s statement on US role in ceasefire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 09:24 AM (IST)

The special debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor resumed on Tuesday, following a full day of discussion. Leading the charge for the Opposition will be the Gandhi siblings—Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka is expected to open the debate for the Congress, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to deliver the concluding remarks.

On the government’s side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to respond in the House.

So far, Opposition leaders have targeted the Centre over alleged security and intelligence failures, questioned the role of the Donald Trump-led US administration in the ceasefire announcement, and raised concerns over the Indian Air Force's loss of aircraft during the May 7–10 strikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Amit Shah Slams Opposition Over Doubts on Jaishankar’s Statement

Amid the heated debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Opposition after they raised questions about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assertion that the US had no role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“I object to the fact that they have no faith in India’s Foreign Minister but choose to trust another country,” Shah said in a sharp rebuke.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he added, “I understand the importance of 'foreign' in their party, but that doesn’t mean their internal party dynamics should be forced upon this House. This attitude is exactly why they’re sitting in the Opposition today—and will continue to do so for the next 20 years.”

Shah intervened during the session after repeated interruptions from the Opposition while Jaishankar was outlining India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack as part of the broader Operation Sindoor debate.

'Blood And Water Cannot Flow Together'

AIMIM Chief Owaisi also questioned the government over the upcoming Asia Cup match of India and Pakistan cricket team which has been sheduled on September 14. He says, "When Pakistan's aircraft cannot come into our airspace, their boat cannot come into our water, trade has ended, how will you play a cricket match with Pakistan? When we are not giving water, we are stopping 80 per cent of Pakistan's water, saying that blood and water will not flow, you will play a cricket match."

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Monsoon Session Breaking News Priyanka Gandhi ABP Live AMIT SHAH PARLIAMENT Operation Sindoor Debate
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
'Death Sentence Overturned': Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya Spared Execution In Yemen, Confirms Grand Mufti
World
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
4 Dead, Including NYPD Officer, In Midtown Manhattan Shooting
India
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Congress, Trains Guns At Rahul Gandhi Over China 'Warning'
‘Did Nothing After 26/11’: EAM Hits Back At Cong, Trains Guns At Rahul Over China 'Warning'
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Secret To Success — Preparation & Constant Learning
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Intense Parliament Session Scheduled on Operation Sindoor and Security | ABP NEWS
Monsoon Havoc: Landslide Triggers Panic in Kalyan East After Heavy Rainfall Destroys Several Homes
Breaking News: Breaking News: Parliament Prepares for Heated Debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Patna Submerged After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Deputy CM’s Residence and Hospitals Waterlogged
Breaking News: Severe Flooding Grips India’s Cities as Monsoon Rains Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
From Debate To Disruption: How The UPA Is Turning Parliament Into A Protest Ground
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget