Priyanka Gandhi Calls Kerala's Human-Wildlife Conflict 'Complex', Says Joint Efforts Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Gandhi addressed Kerala's complex human-wildlife conflict.

She flagged a Forest Department Rapid Response Team vehicle.

Gandhi stressed equipping Forest Department with more modern resources.

UDF is committed to resolving human-wildlife conflict effectively.

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 26 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the human-wildlife conflict in Kerala is a complex issue and efforts are underway in coordination with the Forest Department to address it.

She was speaking to reporters after flagging off a vehicle for the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Nilambur here.

Priyanka, the MP from Wayanad, is on a three-day visit to her constituency from June 25 to 28 and is scheduled to attend several events.

"It's a big issue here. And it's a complicated issue, so it's not easy to resolve it. But we are taking many steps towards it. We've been working with the Forest Department also," she said.

She said the Forest Department needed to be equipped with more resources, including drones and other modern equipment.

"There are many stakeholders. Everybody has to work together towards a resolution. It will be a slow process, but the important thing is that everybody works together. So we are trying to create that consensus, and we have many things in mind that we will be implementing," she said.

Priyanka expressed confidence that with the Congress-led UDF now in power in Kerala, greater efforts could be made to tackle the human-wildlife conflict.

Human-wildlife conflict was one of the key issues during the Kerala Assembly election, with frequent incidents of wild animal attacks on people and crop raiding reported from various parts of the state.

The UDF had highlighted the issue during its election campaign, promising to find a lasting solution if voted to power. PTI TBA TBA KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)