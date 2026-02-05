Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’

Priyanka Gandhi accused PM Modi of avoiding parliamentary debate after he didn't reply to the Motion of Thanks amid disruptions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha could not take place amid repeated disruptions, deepening the political standoff between the government and the Opposition.

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses PM Of Avoiding Debate

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of deliberately avoiding discussion in the House and blamed the government for stalling parliamentary debate. She alleged that Modi chose not to appear in the Lok Sabha and instead took cover behind procedural explanations.

“The Prime Minister is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday, he did not have the courage to come to the House because three women were standing before the bench. What nonsense is this? There is no discussion because the government doesn’t want discussion to happen,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Her remarks came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned without the Prime Minister delivering his reply to the Motion of Thanks, a key parliamentary exercise that traditionally allows the government to respond to issues raised during the President’s address.

Speaker Explains Why PM’s Reply Was Cancelled

Responding to the controversy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later clarified the circumstances under which the Prime Minister’s reply could not be delivered. Birla said that Modi was present and scheduled to respond, but the situation inside the House deteriorated due to continued protests by Opposition members.

“I received concrete information that several members of the Congress party might approach the Prime Minister’s chair and indulge in unexpected activity. I witnessed the situation myself. If such an incident had occurred, it would have been extremely appalling and would have completely destroyed the democratic tradition of the country,” Birla stated.

The Speaker’s explanation shifted the focus from political accusations to concerns over security, decorum, and parliamentary norms, with the Chair asserting that the decision was taken to prevent an unprecedented situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks not take place?

The Prime Minister's reply was cancelled due to repeated disruptions by opposition members in the Lok Sabha, which prevented a scheduled debate.

What was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's accusation against the Prime Minister?

Priyanka Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of deliberately avoiding debate in the Lok Sabha and hiding behind the Speaker.

What was the Lok Sabha Speaker's explanation for the cancellation?

Speaker Om Birla stated that he received information that Congress members might approach the Prime Minister's chair, leading to the decision to postpone the reply to maintain decorum.

What does Priyanka Gandhi believe is the reason for the lack of discussion?

Priyanka Gandhi believes the government does not want a discussion to happen in the Parliament.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi MOdi
