‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha could not take place amid repeated disruptions, deepening the political standoff between the government and the Opposition.

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses PM Of Avoiding Debate

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of deliberately avoiding discussion in the House and blamed the government for stalling parliamentary debate. She alleged that Modi chose not to appear in the Lok Sabha and instead took cover behind procedural explanations.

“The Prime Minister is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday, he did not have the courage to come to the House because three women were standing before the bench. What nonsense is this? There is no discussion because the government doesn’t want discussion to happen,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Delhi | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says,"...The PM is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday, he did not have the guts to come to the House because three women were standing before the bench. What nonsense is this?..There is no discussion because the govt doesn't want… pic.twitter.com/WrRcMpm0ly — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026

Her remarks came after the Lok Sabha was adjourned without the Prime Minister delivering his reply to the Motion of Thanks, a key parliamentary exercise that traditionally allows the government to respond to issues raised during the President’s address.

Speaker Explains Why PM’s Reply Was Cancelled

Responding to the controversy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later clarified the circumstances under which the Prime Minister’s reply could not be delivered. Birla said that Modi was present and scheduled to respond, but the situation inside the House deteriorated due to continued protests by Opposition members.

“I received concrete information that several members of the Congress party might approach the Prime Minister’s chair and indulge in unexpected activity. I witnessed the situation myself. If such an incident had occurred, it would have been extremely appalling and would have completely destroyed the democratic tradition of the country,” Birla stated.

The Speaker’s explanation shifted the focus from political accusations to concerns over security, decorum, and parliamentary norms, with the Chair asserting that the decision was taken to prevent an unprecedented situation.