Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ministry Of External Affairs India has issued a statement on the Russian oil import, in response to media queries.

In response to comments on India's energy sourcing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy.

This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions. Where the US is concerned, we have for many years sought to expand our energy procurement. This has steadily progressed in the last decade. The current Administration has shown interest in deepening energy cooperation with India. Discussions are ongoing."

Our response to media queries on comments on India’s energy sourcing⬇️

🔗 https://t.co/BTFl2HQUab pic.twitter.com/r76rjJuC7A — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 16, 2025

Trump's Claim

Earlier the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would halt its purchase of oil from Russia, a move he described as “a big step” toward tightening global pressure on Moscow amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had raised concerns with Modi over India’s continued imports of Russian crude, which Washington believes help finance President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. “I was not happy that India was buying oil,” Trump said. “He (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”