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HomeNewsIndiaPriest stabbed to death at under-construction temple in UP's Unnao; probe underway

Priest stabbed to death at under-construction temple in UP's Unnao; probe underway

Unnao, Jun 9 (PTI): An elderly priest was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at an under-construction temple in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Tuesday, following which tension prevailed in the area and some people held a protest, police sai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 12:21 AM (IST)

Unnao, Jun 9 (PTI): An elderly priest was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified assailants at an under-construction temple in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Tuesday, following which tension prevailed in the area and some people held a protest, police said.

The deceased was identified as Milan Das (60), a resident of Ghure Tola locality, police said.

According to police, Das had been performing religious duties at the Bodheshwar temple located on the western side of the town for a long time. Around six months ago, he started construction of a new temple about 200 metres away from his house and was spending most of his time there.

Police said Das was present at the temple premises on Tuesday afternoon when unidentified attackers assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Local residents rushed him to the Bangarmau community health centre where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A few locals held a protest on the Hardoi-Unnao road after the incident, police said.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

The deceased's elder brother Virendra told police that the family had no known dispute with anyone, and the motive behind the killing would become clear only after investigation.

Circle Officer Santosh Singh said multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. "All possible angles are being examined and efforts are on to trace the attackers," he said.

Police said the exact reason behind the murder is not yet known. PTI COR KIS PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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