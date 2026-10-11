Press bodies condemn detention of journalists covering Delhi protests; demand apology, inquiry

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI): Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), on Saturday condemned the detention and harassment of several journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a joint statement, the organisations highlighted that police detained several journalists despite their displaying press identity cards, and seized the phones and equipment of some reporters.

The statement was issued by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (Delhi unit).

The organisations said Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters demanding Kumar's resignation on Saturday. Journalists covering the police action were also bundled into buses and taken to detention centres, including the Chhatrasal Stadium and the Chanakyapuri police station.

Reporters from The Quint, The Wire, Scroll, Reporter TV, Navbharat Times, Newslaundry, and senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta were among those detained.

“The reporters said they were detained while filming detentions, despite prominently displaying their press cards,” the statement said.

It pointed out that police dismissed the journalists' claims of being members of the press, with some officers reportedly saying, “Everybody claims to be a journalist these days.”

The organisations also said they received complaints that official reporting phones belonging to the detained journalists were snatched and seized.

Describing the detentions as a “blatant attack on the freedom of press”, the organisations questioned Delhi Police's earlier position that only journalists accredited by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) would be allowed to cover the protests.

“Press freedom in India cannot be conditional on PIB accreditation. A large section of digital and independent media does not have PIB cards, yet they are recognised press under the law,” the statement said.

The organisations said they had raised these concerns in a joint memorandum submitted to the Delhi Police commissioner earlier this week but alleged that the police disregarded their suggestions.

They demanded immediate and unconditional release of all the detained journalists, return of the seized phones and equipment, and a public apology from Delhi Police.

The organisations also sought an inquiry into the conduct of senior police officers who allegedly ordered the detention of journalists despite being shown press identity cards.

They also demanded a clear assurance that journalists won’t be prevented from covering protests.

The statement also criticised the extensive security arrangements in the capital, alleging that 22,000 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed, metro stations closed and internet services shut down to prevent protests.

“Preventing journalists from doing their job, detaining them without reason, and creating a fortress-like situation in the capital with 22,000 police and paramilitary, closed metro stations and unprecedented internet shutdowns, to stop peaceful questioning of institutions is reminiscent of a fascist state," the organisations said.

Expressing solidarity with the detained journalists, the four bodies asserted that reporters must be allowed to discharge their professional duties without intimidation or interference. PTI SBR

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