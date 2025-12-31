President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday underlined the transformative role of education in uplifting tribal communities, calling on educated youth to actively guide villagers in accessing government welfare schemes. Addressing a large gathering in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, she stressed that inclusive development can only succeed when communities themselves become aware partners in the process.

The President was speaking at the Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh–Kartik Jatra, an interstate folk cultural event that drew wide participation from tribal communities across the region.

Education And Awareness At The Centre

“Education is the key to development. Education refines the personality, creates opportunities for development, and becomes a medium for inclusive growth and social justice,” Murmu said.

She also flagged a growing disconnect between educated youth and their native villages, urging those who migrate to towns and cities to return periodically and help residents understand the benefits of government schemes. “We should visit our villages and make people aware of various government schemes and their benefits. The government will do its work, but we should also contribute our part after getting education. Government schemes will be successful only when people are aware of them,” she added.

Murmu reiterated that the Union government is working to ensure that development reaches the most marginalised sections of society. “This government believes in the inclusive growth of the tribal community and has been working to take development to the last person in society. The government has started several schemes in the name of Birsa Munda, not only to benefit tribal people, but also to those who are still deprived of basic facilities. The government is working on a mission mode so that they get all amenities such as housing, drinking water, road, schools and others,” she said.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Flags Development Push

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who was among the dignitaries present along with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, highlighted major strides in restoring peace and development in tribal belts.

“Naxalism is in the last stages in Chhattisgarh. Over 400 villages have been freed from the menace, and they moved on the path of development,” Sai said, drawing attention to the security turnaround in Left Wing Extremism-affected regions and its impact on governance outreach.

Preserving Heritage While Moving Ahead

The President also emphasised the need to link younger generations with tribal traditions and cultural identity. She urged the youth to pursue modern education and economic growth without losing touch with their heritage.

Responding to local demands for setting up a tribal university in Gumla, Murmu said she would make efforts to take the matter forward, while expressing hope that the state government would work towards fulfilling the aspiration.

Murmu, who was on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, had earlier addressed the 22nd Santali Parsi Maha celebrations and the centenary of the Ol Chiki script in Jamshedpur, and attended the 15th convocation of the National Institute of Technology. She returned to Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, met the President in Ranchi.