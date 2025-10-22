The helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu got stuck in the helipad at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium after it landed on Wednesday morning in Pramadam, Kerala. The wheels of the aircraft reportedly sank into a depression on the newly concreted helipad during landing.

Visuals of the incident surfaced on social media, moments after the President left for Pamba by road, showing police officers and fire department personnel pushing the helicopter’s wheels free from the small pits created upon landing.

#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

A senior district police officer told news agency PTI that the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium was finalised at the eleventh hour as the landing site. “The helipad was constructed there late on Tuesday,” the officer noted, explaining that the change in location came after the original landing spot at Nilackal near Pamba was deemed unsuitable due to bad weather.

“The concrete had not set completely and therefore, it could not handle the helicopter's weight when it landed and depressions were formed where the wheels touched the ground,” the officer added.

President Murmu On A 4-Day Visit To Kerala

President Murmu had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening for a four-day official tour of Kerala. She was received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, George Kurian.

Kerala CM Vijayan also shared a post on X regarding the President's visit. He said, "Warmly welcomed Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Kerala. Her presence was a great honour for the State and our people."

On Wednesday morning, she proceeded to Pathanamthitta district, home to the famous Sabarimala temple. From Pramadam, the President continued her journey by road to Pamba, the base of the Sabarimala hill shrine.

According to a release, the President will perform darshan and aarti at the Sabarimala Temple on October 22.

On October 23, President Murmu will unveil the bust of former President K.R. Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. She will later inaugurate the Mahasamadhi Centenary observance of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, and attend the valedictory ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St. Thomas College, Palai.

The following day, October 24, she will also participate in the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam.