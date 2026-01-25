Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPresident Murmu Extends Statehood Day Wishes To Himachal, Praises Its Role In India’s Security

President Murmu Extends Statehood Day Wishes To Himachal, Praises Its Role In India’s Security

President Droupadi Murmu greets Himachal Pradesh on its Statehood Day, praising its spiritual heritage, bravery, and role in nation-building.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 25: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day and expressed hope that it will continue to play an important role in nation-building and the security of the country.

Due to its spiritual traditions, known as the 'Land of Gods', and due to its tradition of valour, known as the 'Land of the Brave', the soil of Himachal is blessed with nature's boundless bounty, which creates an extraordinary attraction towards this state, Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I am confident that the diligent residents of Himachal Pradesh will continue to play an important role in nation-building and the security of the country. I extend my best wishes for a golden future for all the people of the state," she said.

Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971.

"On the occasion of Himachal Pradesh's 'Statehood Day', I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the residents of the state," the President said. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Rape allegations emerge in Patna NEET student death case, two police officers suspended

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Himachal News President Droupadi Murmu Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Burnt Alive Inside Garage In Bangladesh
India
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
EU Delegation In India For Republic Day, Set To Sign Key Deal In New Delhi
World
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
Minneapolis Man Shot By ICE Officer Identified As ICU Nurse
World
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
No Breakthrough As Russia-Ukraine-US Talks Conclude: What We Know So Far
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Rape allegations emerge in Patna NEET student death case, two police officers suspended
Breaking News: Tensions rise outside Prayagraj camp, Swami alleges threats to life
Breaking News: Rohini Acharya raises sharp questions ahead of RJD national executive meeting
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleges attack plot, claims threat to life
Breaking News: Major police action in Patna NEET student death case, two SHOs suspended
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget