Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust mourned devotee's death; expressed condolences to family.

Police investigating incident; trust fully cooperating with authorities.

Trust urged public to avoid rumors, await probe results.

The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust has issued a statement nearly nine days after the death of Rasik Dulhari Sharan at Premanand Ashram’s Guru Kripa Kunj in Vrindavan on September 25, expressing grief over the incident and urging people not to spread rumours or unverified information.

In a statement shared on social media, the trust conveyed its condolences to Rasik Dulhari Sharan’s family and said that Pujya Maharaj Ji and the entire Parikar were deeply distressed by the “tragic incident”.

The trust also expressed its sympathy and support to the deceased devotee’s family.

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Trust Says Police Probe Is Underway, Appeals To Avoid Unverified Claims

According to the statement, the police administration is conducting an impartial, fact-based investigation into the incident.

The trust said it was extending full cooperation to the police and administration during the investigation.

Amid discussions about the incident on social media, the trust appealed to devotees, spiritual practitioners and the public to refrain from making or circulating comments based on unverified information, rumours or speculation.

The trust also urged people not to share any statement or social media post before the investigation is completed that could affect the image of Pujya Maharaj or the ashram.

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Trust Urges People To Wait For Probe

The trust said the actual facts surrounding the incident would emerge only after an impartial investigation. It therefore appealed to people to maintain restraint until the probe is completed.

Following Rasik Dulhari Sharan’s death, various discussions about the incident had been circulating on social media. The trust has now urged people not to reach any conclusion before the investigation is complete and not to forward or share any information without confirmation.