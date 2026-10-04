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English NewsNewsIndiaPremanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Trust Appeals Against Rumours, Says Facts Will Emerge After Probe

Premanand Maharaj Disciple Death: Trust Appeals Against Rumours, Says Facts Will Emerge After Probe

The trust associated with Premanand Ashram has urged devotees and the public to avoid speculation over Rasik Dulhari Sharan’s death in Vrindavan.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust mourned devotee's death; expressed condolences to family.
  • Police investigating incident; trust fully cooperating with authorities.
  • Trust urged public to avoid rumors, await probe results.

The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust has issued a statement nearly nine days after the death of Rasik Dulhari Sharan at Premanand Ashram’s Guru Kripa Kunj in Vrindavan on September 25, expressing grief over the incident and urging people not to spread rumours or unverified information.

In a statement shared on social media, the trust conveyed its condolences to Rasik Dulhari Sharan’s family and said that Pujya Maharaj Ji and the entire Parikar were deeply distressed by the “tragic incident”.

The trust also expressed its sympathy and support to the deceased devotee’s family.

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Trust Says Police Probe Is Underway, Appeals To Avoid Unverified Claims

According to the statement, the police administration is conducting an impartial, fact-based investigation into the incident.

The trust said it was extending full cooperation to the police and administration during the investigation.

Amid discussions about the incident on social media, the trust appealed to devotees, spiritual practitioners and the public to refrain from making or circulating comments based on unverified information, rumours or speculation.

The trust also urged people not to share any statement or social media post before the investigation is completed that could affect the image of Pujya Maharaj or the ashram.

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Trust Urges People To Wait For Probe

The trust said the actual facts surrounding the incident would emerge only after an impartial investigation. It therefore appealed to people to maintain restraint until the probe is completed.

Following Rasik Dulhari Sharan’s death, various discussions about the incident had been circulating on social media. The trust has now urged people not to reach any conclusion before the investigation is complete and not to forward or share any information without confirmation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who issued the statement regarding Rasik Dulhari Sharan's death?

The Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Trust issued the statement. They expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the family.

What is the status of the investigation into the incident?

The police administration is conducting an impartial, fact-based investigation. The trust is providing full cooperation during this process.

What is the trust's appeal to the public concerning the incident?

The trust appeals to devotees and the public to avoid circulating unverified information, rumors, or speculation. They urge everyone to wait for the investigation to be completed before drawing conclusions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vrindavan Premanand Maharaj
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