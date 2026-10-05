Premanand Maharaj Ashram Row: Falahari Maharaj Makes Serious Allegations, Seeks CBI Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Falahaari Maharaj alleges land fraud, prompting Premanand's ashram departure.

Criminals and property disputes led to Premanand's distress and insecurity.

Falahaari demands CBI probe, citing missing children and mafia.

Falahari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has made several allegations concerning Premanand Maharaj’s Keli Kunj Ashram in an interview with ABP News.

Falahari Maharaj alleged that a land-related operation was being carried out in the Yamuna Khadar area in the name of Premanand Maharaj. He claimed that Premanand Maharaj was deeply hurt after learning about these alleged activities and subsequently left the ashram and moved to the Belvan Ashram, around 20 km away.

He further claimed that some powerful people were behind the alleged activities and that those who raised their voice against them could face a threat to their lives. Falahari Maharaj has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter to establish the facts.

Letter To CM Over Premanand Maharaj’s Security

Falahari Maharaj told ABP News that he would write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking security for Premanand Maharaj.

He said he believed ensuring the spiritual leader’s security was important in the interest of society and the country.

Falahari Maharaj further claimed that there are two groups within the ashram. According to him, one comprises saints engaged in spiritual practice and meditation, while he alleged that another group is involved in land and property-related activities.

He claimed that Premanand Maharaj was unhappy with some people allegedly involved in property-related activities and that this was one of the reasons behind his distancing himself from Keli Kunj Ashram.

ALSO READ: After SIR, EC Likely To Conduct Special Voter Roll Revision In UP Ahead Of 2027 Polls

Allegations Of Ashram Encroachment, Criminal Elements

Falahari Maharaj also alleged that some people with criminal backgrounds were hiding inside the ashram. He claimed that Premanand Maharaj’s image was being used in attempts to take control of several ashrams.

He further claimed that several ascetic saints had accompanied Premanand Maharaj to the Belvan Ashram.

However, these allegations have been made by Falahari Maharaj and have not been independently established.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh Director Urges Devotees To Check Conditions As Kainchi Dham Sees Huge Rush

Falahaari Maharaj Raises Concern Over Missing Children

Falahari Maharaj further alleged that some children associated with Keli Kunj Ashram had gone missing. He expressed apprehension that criminal gangs could be involved and raised concerns about the safety of the children.

He claimed that some people whom he described as land mafia-linked saints were attempting to damage Premanand Maharaj’s reputation.

Falahari Maharaj has called for an impartial investigation into all these allegations and demanded a CBI probe to determine the veracity of the claims and establish the actual circumstances.