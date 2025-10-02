Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPregnant Woman Denied Assistance, Delivers Baby On Hospital Floor In Haridwar — Video

Pregnant Woman Denied Assistance, Delivers Baby On Hospital Floor In Haridwar — Video

A pregnant woman was forced to deliver on the floor of a Haridwar hospital after staff, including Dr. Sonali, denied her admission despite active labour.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Haridwar witnessed a shocking medical negligence incident when a pregnant woman was left to give birth on the floor of the district women’s hospital after reportedly being denied assistance by staff. The woman, from an economically disadvantaged family, arrived at the hospital around 9:30 pm on Tuesday in active labour.

Patient Delivers Baby On Floor

Relatives claim the on-duty doctor, identified as Dr Sonali, a contractual medical officer, refused to admit her, saying deliveries were not conducted at the facility, reported News18. Despite repeated pleas from her family and an accompanying ASHA worker, hospital staff allegedly ignored her condition.

With no bed provided and no medical help offered, the woman endured hours of agony before delivering at 1:30 am in the waiting area, assisted only by her relatives.

A video circulating on social media shows her in visible pain, with no hospital staff present, while an elderly relative supports her. Shockingly, a nurse allegedly made a sarcastic remark after the delivery.

Reacting to the incident, Soni, a family member, said, “The delivery took place on the floor. We demand that no patient be treated like this. People come here in sorrow, not in joy”, as reported by India Today.


The Chief Medical Officer of Haridwar confirmed that Dr Sonali has been terminated, and two nurses have been issued official notices. Investigations are ongoing to determine why the woman, clearly in an emergency, was denied admission and care.

The episode has drawn widespread condemnation and intensified concerns over maternal healthcare standards and accountability in public hospitals, particularly for economically vulnerable patients.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 01:27 PM (IST)
Haridwar
