India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPrayed To Mahadev, Cut Lemon And Stopped Rain: BJP MP's Claim Sparks Row

Prayed To Mahadev, Cut Lemon And Stopped Rain: BJP MP's Claim Sparks Row

A video of the MP's remarks has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from the Congress and anti-superstition campaigners.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)

BJP MP Bhojraj Nag has sparked controversy after claiming that he stopped heavy rain in Chhattisgarh's Balod district by praying to Budhadev and Mahadev and cutting a lemon. Nag, MP from Kanker, made the claim during a public meeting in Daundilohara on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had arrived to attend an event linked to the Mahtari Vandan scheme.

A video of the MP's remarks has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from the Congress and anti-superstition campaigners.

'Cut A Lemon And Stopped The Rain'

Referring to the weather conditions, Nag said it had been raining heavily and that he had received information about the chief minister's visit. He said the CM's protocol had arrived around midnight and that the weather had also been poor the previous day.

Nag then claimed that he prayed to Budhadev and Mahadev before cutting a lemon, after which the rain stopped and the programme could proceed.

"The weather was bad, raining heavily and I got the information that CM would be on visit but I prayed to Mahadev and cut a lemon and I stopped the rain," he said.

"Now the programme has been successful. If it has to rain, let it rain," Nag added, prompting smiles and laughter from Sai and others on the dais.

Congress Mocks MP's Remark

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij ridiculed Nag's claim, accusing the BJP MP of promoting superstition and misinformation. "If cutting a lemon can stop rain, he should cut one to bring down sugar prices and inflation as well," Baij said.

Nag has previously attracted attention for remarks involving lemons, jhaad-phoonk and practices associated with removing supposed obstacles or bad luck. He had earlier threatened to "cut a lemon" for officials who failed to address public complaints.

The latest remark has also been widely mocked on social media, with users sarcastically questioning whether the same method could be used to lower electricity bills, fuel prices and household expenses.

Before You Go

Nepal Disaster: US Announces $500,000 Aid for Disaster-Hit Nepal as Devastation Becomes Visible

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Aug 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepak Baij CHHATTISGARH Bhojraj Nag
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Prayed To Mahadev, Cut Lemon And Stopped Rain: BJP MP's Claim Sparks Row
Prayed To Mahadev, Cut Lemon And Stopped Rain: BJP MP's Claim Sparks Row
India
Hong Kong Home Prices Fall For First Time Since March 2025
Hong Kong Home Prices Fall For First Time Since March 2025
India
India Monsoon 2026: Rainfall Deficit At 13%; Is This Set To Be The Weakest Monsoon Since 2009?
India Monsoon 2026: Rainfall Deficit At 13%; Is This Set To Be The Weakest Monsoon Since 2009?
India
Egg Prices May Rise Sharply To Rs 20? Here's What Corn Has To Do With It
Egg Prices May Rise Sharply To Rs 20? Here's What Corn Has To Do With It
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Disaster: US Announces $500,000 Aid for Disaster-Hit Nepal as Devastation Becomes Visible
Nepal Flood Ground Report: Highways Shut as Mud and Debris Block Rescue Routes
Nepal Flood Crisis: 800+ Missing, Around 300 Indians Among Them
Nepal Flood: Homes and Shops Submerged Even 30 Km From Disaster Zone
Nepal Flood Horror: 165 Dead, 700+ Tourists Missing as Army Intensifies Rescue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget