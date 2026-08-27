Prayed To Mahadev, Cut Lemon And Stopped Rain: BJP MP's Claim Sparks Row

BJP MP Bhojraj Nag has sparked controversy after claiming that he stopped heavy rain in Chhattisgarh's Balod district by praying to Budhadev and Mahadev and cutting a lemon. Nag, MP from Kanker, made the claim during a public meeting in Daundilohara on Tuesday, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had arrived to attend an event linked to the Mahtari Vandan scheme.

A video of the MP's remarks has since gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from the Congress and anti-superstition campaigners.

'Cut A Lemon And Stopped The Rain'

Referring to the weather conditions, Nag said it had been raining heavily and that he had received information about the chief minister's visit. He said the CM's protocol had arrived around midnight and that the weather had also been poor the previous day.

Nag then claimed that he prayed to Budhadev and Mahadev before cutting a lemon, after which the rain stopped and the programme could proceed.

"The weather was bad, raining heavily and I got the information that CM would be on visit but I prayed to Mahadev and cut a lemon and I stopped the rain," he said.

"Now the programme has been successful. If it has to rain, let it rain," Nag added, prompting smiles and laughter from Sai and others on the dais.

Congress Mocks MP's Remark

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij ridiculed Nag's claim, accusing the BJP MP of promoting superstition and misinformation. "If cutting a lemon can stop rain, he should cut one to bring down sugar prices and inflation as well," Baij said.

Nag has previously attracted attention for remarks involving lemons, jhaad-phoonk and practices associated with removing supposed obstacles or bad luck. He had earlier threatened to "cut a lemon" for officials who failed to address public complaints.

The latest remark has also been widely mocked on social media, with users sarcastically questioning whether the same method could be used to lower electricity bills, fuel prices and household expenses.