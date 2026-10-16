India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPrayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked

Prayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 15 (PTI): A 52-year-old lawyer, who also worked as a college lab attendant, was allegedly shot dead here by another advocate in the Salori area on Thursday, after an altercation over a disputed property, officials sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 12:20 AM (IST)

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 15 (PTI): A 52-year-old lawyer, who also worked as a college lab attendant, was allegedly shot dead here by another advocate in the Salori area on Thursday, after an altercation over a disputed property, officials said.

The family of the deceased, Satish Kumar Srivastava, alleged that Additional Government Advocate Devendra Nath Mishra shot him dead with his licensed revolver.

The dispute was allegedly over a Nazul land.

A few people have been taken into custody for questioning while police are checking CCTV footage of the area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sagar Jain said Devendra Nath Mishra reached the disputed property on Thursday afternoon and broke a lock allegedly put up by Srivastava, triggering an altercation between the two sides.

During the ensuing dispute, a shot was fired, hitting Srivastava in the abdomen and critically injuring him, Jain said.

Srivastava's family members rushed him to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim's wife, Varsha Shrivastava, registered an FIR against Devendra Nath Mishra, his wife Shail Mishra, son Amrendra Nath Mishra, Nipendra Mishra, and 8-10 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS.

Varsha said her husband was a lawyer in the district and session court here. Police said he also worked as a lab assistant at Ishwar Sharan Degree College.

Some people allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody for questioning, while three police teams have been formed to trace the other accused, he said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the disputed property.

Ambuj Mishra, the lawyer representing the deceased, said he was at the Allahabad High Court when he received a phone call informing him about the alleged assault.

On reaching the spot, he claimed to have seen the family members being assaulted and Salori police outpost in-charge Vinay Yadav holding Devendra Nath Mishra from behind.

He further alleged that Devendra Nath Mishra then took out his licensed revolver and shot Srivastava.

The lawyer also claimed that before the firing, Devendra's son Nitendra had attacked Srivastava with a bamboo stick, but the blow missed and struck Devendra, injuring him. Devendra Nath Mishra is undergoing treatment at Bailey Hospital, he added.

Police said a detailed probe is underway in the matter. PTI RAJ ABN APL

APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 12:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 16 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow
Dipke says may be detained tonight or tomorrow
India
Visit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu
Visit to remote region was to gain insights into local issues: Sukhu
India
Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically
Leh apex body condemns Chinese remarks, asserts region never been part of China historically
India
SRFTI VC allegedly manhandled amid ongoing campus protest, office vandalised
SRFTI VC allegedly manhandled amid ongoing campus protest, office vandalised
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court: October 12 March Footage Ordered to Be Preserved
Supreme Court: CJI Questions Petitioners’ Conduct Over March Linked to Rahul Gandhi
Ladakh Development: PM Modi Highlights Major Expansion in Water, Healthcare and Connectivity
Congress Response: Manoj Kumar Defends Party Amid Neha Bora–Bangladesh Controversy
Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Rain and Thunderstorms Loom
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget