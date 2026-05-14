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HomeNewsIndiaPrateek Yadav Funeral: Aparna Yadav Confirms Last Rites In Lucknow Today, Shares Details

Prateek Yadav Funeral: Aparna Yadav Confirms Last Rites In Lucknow Today, Shares Details

Prateek Yadav’s funeral will be held in Lucknow today as post-mortem findings reveal cardiac arrest and multiple injuries.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prateek Yadav died from a massive pulmonary embolism.
  • Autopsy revealed six pre-mortem injuries on his body.
  • The Samajwadi Party leader's funeral is scheduled for Thursday.
  • Medical samples were preserved for further investigation.

Prateek Yadav Funeral: The sudden death of Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, has sparked widespread attention after post-mortem findings revealed both a fatal medical condition and several injuries on his body. Prateek Yadav, 38, died in Lucknow on Wednesday morning following what officials described as a prolonged illness. Doctors later confirmed that the immediate cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest linked to a massive pulmonary thromboembolism.

Funeral To Take Place At Baikunth Dham

The final rites of Prateek Yadav will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Bhaisakund (Baikunth Dham) in Lucknow. Before the cremation, his mortal remains were kept at his residence on Vikramaditya Marg, where relatives, political leaders, supporters and close associates gathered to pay their respects.

Prateek was also the husband of Aparna Yadav, who announced the funeral details in an emotional message on X late Wednesday night.

“It is with profound sorrow that we inform you that the last rites of Shri Prateek Yadav ji, beloved son of the late former Chief Minister ‘Padma Vibhushan’ Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji and dear to all of us, will be performed tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM at Baikunth Dham (Bhainsakund). In this hour of grief, your esteemed presence is earnestly requested.”

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Autopsy Points To Pulmonary Clotting

According to the post-mortem report, Prateek suffered from massive pulmonary thromboembolism, a serious condition in which blood clots travel from the legs or pelvic region to the lungs, blocking arteries and triggering cardiorespiratory collapse.

Medical officials stated that samples from the heart and lungs were preserved for histopathological examination. Meanwhile, viscera samples were retained for chemical analysis and handed over to law enforcement authorities for further investigation.

Civil Hospital Director Dr. G.P. Gupta said medical personnel were rushed to Prateek’s residence around 5 a.m. after reports of his worsening health condition. He was taken to the hospital soon after, where doctors declared him dead at 5:55 a.m.

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Multiple Ante-Mortem Injuries Found

The autopsy report also documented six ante-mortem injuries across different parts of Prateek Yadav’s body, including the chest, right arm, forearm, elbow and left wrist. Doctors noted the presence of contusions and internal bleeding, medically referred to as ecchymosis.

Among the injuries, the largest measured 24×8 cm on the right forearm, while another significant injury measuring 19×12 cm was found on the back of the right arm. The report mentioned discoloration patterns indicating varying stages of healing.

Doctors clarified that all injuries had occurred before death. While the first three injuries were estimated to be between five and seven days old, the remaining injuries were believed to have occurred approximately one day earlier.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the cause of Prateek Yadav's death?

Prateek Yadav died from sudden cardiac arrest linked to a massive pulmonary thromboembolism. This condition involves blood clots blocking lung arteries.

When and where will Prateek Yadav's funeral take place?

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Baikunth Dham (Bhainsakund) in Lucknow. His mortal remains were kept at his residence for respects.

Were there any injuries found on Prateek Yadav's body?

Yes, the autopsy report documented six ante-mortem injuries on his body, including contusions and internal bleeding. These injuries occurred before his death.

How old was Prateek Yadav at the time of his death?

Prateek Yadav was 38 years old when he passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday morning.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prateek Yadav Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav Prateek Yadav Funeral
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