Still grappling with its heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj has levelled a serious allegation against the ruling NDA. Party spokesperson Pavan Verma claimed in an interview with ANI that the Centre diverted funds originally earmarked for another World Bank–supported project and used them to make transfers to women voters during the campaign.

Claim Of Funds Pulled From Another Project

According to Verma, ₹10,000 was deposited into the accounts of nearly 1.25 crore women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana ahead of the polls. He said there were widespread rumours that the remaining instalments would be withheld if voters did not support the NDA.

Verma argued that this amount was drawn from a larger ₹21,000-crore fund that had come from the World Bank for a different purpose. “An hour before the model code of conduct kicked in, ₹14,000 crores were taken out and distributed to 1.25 crore women in the state,” he alleged.

At the same time, he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the claim. “This is our information. If it is wrong, I seek forgiveness. But if it is true, then the question arises, how ethical is this?” Verma asked, noting that governments often justify such movements of funds after elections conclude.

‘Treasury Is Empty,’ Says Verma

Verma also pointed to the state’s growing financial burden. Citing figures he shared in the interview, he said Bihar’s public debt stands at ₹4,06,000 crores, with daily interest payments touching ₹63 crores. “The treasury is empty,” he said.

The Jan Suraaj spokesperson added that out of the state’s nearly four crore women, 2.5 crore had not received the promised amount. This, he suggested, contributed to concerns that benefits would stop if the NDA was not re-elected.

Reflections On Election Performance

Responding to questions about whether welfare schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana were decisive in the polls, Verma pointed to earlier criticism of “freebies” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Maybe he said it in the context of the Delhi Assembly and former CM Arvind Kejriwal. Now what happened in Bihar?” he remarked.

Verma also dismissed suggestions that Jan Suraaj’s poor performance was linked to founder Prashant Kishor’s promise to revoke the liquor ban if voted to power. He argued that liquor is already being sold illegally at inflated prices. “Would that not affect women who have to run their homes?” he asked.