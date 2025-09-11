PP Thankachan, Former Kerala Speaker & Veteran Congress Leader, Passes Away At 88

PP Thankachan, senior Congress leader and former Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 88. He breathed his last around 4:30 pm at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva, where he had been under treatment for respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

Taking to X, Kerala Governor said, "Hon’ble Governor Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar condoled the sad demise of veteran Congress leader & former Minister P.P. Thankachan. His dedicated public service as Speaker, Minister & KPCC President will be remembered with gratitude. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

A Stalwart Of Kerala Politics

PP Thankachan was widely regarded as a towering figure in Kerala’s Congress politics, admired for his strategic leadership, eloquence in the Assembly, and decades of public service. His political career spanned over four decades, during which he played crucial roles within the party, including serving as President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and later as Speaker of the Kerala Assembly.

Early Life And Entry Into Politics

Born on July 29, 1939, in Angamaly to Rev Fr Poulose Pynadath and Annamma, Thankachan pursued his education at SH College, Thevara, before completing a law degree. He began his career as a lawyer, soon entering public life, as per a report on Manorama. In 1968, he created history by becoming the youngest Municipal Chairman in India, elected to the Perumbavoor Municipal Council.

Thankachan rose steadily through the ranks of the Congress party, serving as President of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) from 1977 to 1989. He was elected as an MLA from Perumbavoor constituency for four consecutive terms—1982, 1987, 1991, and 1996—earning a reputation as a trusted leader rooted in grassroots politics.