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HomeNewsIndiaPortion of temple collapses outside Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in Jammu; no casualties

Portion of temple collapses outside Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in Jammu; no casualties

Jammu, June 4 (PTI): A portion of the wall of the nearly 200-year-old Gadadhar temple collapsed outside the Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in Jammu on Thursday following rain, triggering concerns among locals who blamed the ongoing excavation and restoration work near the shrine for the collaps.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 12:37 AM (IST)

Jammu, June 4 (PTI): A portion of the wall of the nearly 200-year-old Gadadhar temple collapsed outside the Mubarak Mandi heritage complex in Jammu on Thursday following rain, triggering concerns among locals who blamed the ongoing excavation and restoration work near the shrine for the collapse.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The temple dedicated to Vishnu and Lakshmi was constructed during the reign of Maharaja Gulab Singh in the mid-19th century. It is managed by the Dharmarth Trust.

Locals said a community feast – ‘bhandara’ – was held at the temple barely 10-20 minutes before the wall collapsed.

“By the god’s grace, no casualty was reported in the incident. Had it happened earlier, it could have resulted in a major tragedy,” Ram Magotra, a local, said, adding that the narrow lane outside the temple is frequently used by residents, including children and the elderly.

The locals alleged that excavation work being carried out as part of the long-pending restoration of the Mubarak Mandi palace complex, including the construction of a parking lot, weakened the structure and contributed to the collapse.

They also claimed that objections were raised against the manner in which excavation work was being undertaken near heritage structures, which the authorities allegedly ignored.

Following the incident, locals demanded a technical assessment to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse and urged the authorities to secure the surrounding areas to prevent any further damage or accidents.

Alleging negligence on the part of the agencies involved in the restoration project, Magotra claimed that deep excavation had been carried out without adequate soil testing or assessment of the structural stability of the old building.

He alleged that the authorities failed to assess whether the temple walls could withstand the impact of extensive digging in the vicinity.

He also demanded accountability from the officials supervising the project.

Magotra also expressed concern over reports that commercial facilities, including a restaurant, were being planned in the area, saying public safety should not be compromised for development projects.

Mubarak Mandi complex, the erstwhile royal residence of the Dogra rulers, has been undergoing restoration and conservation work for several years to preserve its architectural and historical significance.

The authorities have not yet responded to the allegations raised by the locals. PTI AB ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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